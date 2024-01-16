EA FC 24 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

The 83+ x10 Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new challenge is part of the ongoing FC Versus Fire and Ice promotion. With the release of this SBC, fans can get their hands on not one, but 10 high-rated cards. Here’s all you need to know about the new challenge, including how to finish it.

Squad Building Tasks are a crucial element of Ultimate Team. It allows users to trade their unwanted cards for high-rated or unique items by completing several puzzles. EA Sports releases new SBCs throughout the year to keep the game exciting and engaging till the end.

What Is 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC?

The 83+ x10 Upgrade is a new Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team. It enables EA FC 24 fans to acquire ten Ultimate Team cards. Fans can also obtain some Fire or Ice cards as part of this ongoing challenge as part of the FC Versus promotion.

Fans do not have to worry about getting lower-rated Common Gold or Bronze and Silver cards, as all of them would be Rare Gold ones with ratings over or equal to 83. The acquired ten cards from this SBC would be untradable, but buying them from the Transfer Market could have cost fans a lot of coins.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has kept a simple task to complete the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC. They simply need to assemble a squad of eleven players. However, they must remember there are some requirements that should be met while building the required squad.

The squad should have at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be higher than 83.

To build the required squads, fans would be spending over 42,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can complete the SBC with fewer coins by using untradeable or unwanted cards in their possession. They can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these required coins and cards.

Top 10 most rare drops from 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC would definitely drop Rare Gold cards cards rated higher than 83. However, there is also the rare probability of getting hands-on special-grade ones, like the TOTW or FC Versus Fire and Ice editions. These are the following rare drops from this SBC.

Neymar Jr Versus Fire/Ice (93-rated ST/LW)

(93-rated ST/LW) Rodri Versus Fire/Ice (91-rated CDM/CM)

(91-rated CDM/CM) Kevin De Bruyne Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Erling Halaand Rare Gold (91-rated ST)

(91-rated ST) Kylian Mbappe Rare Gold (91-rated ST)

(91-rated ST) Alexia Putellas Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Aitana Bonmati Rare Gold (90-rated CM)

(90-rated CM) Marcus Rashford Versus Fire/Ice (90-rated RW/ST)

(90-rated RW/ST) Lautaro Martinez TOTW (89-rated ST)

(89-rated ST) Frenkie de Jong TOTW (88-rated CM)

That’s all there is to know about the latest 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC. EA FC 24 fans should remember to complete this challenge before it gets removed from the Ultimate Team.