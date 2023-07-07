The Best Minecraft Survival Servers to Try in 2023

Minecraft Servers are some of the best places to find people who are interested in the same things you are in and out of the game. This guide will look at the best Minecraft survival servers for you to explore.

Advertisement

Minecraft Servers have been around for a while and are a respite for people outside of the vanilla version. These servers have lots of custom games and events players can participate in. They attract all kinds of community members and you will never fail to be amused with these ones.

If you like the survival aspect of the game but want something new aside from the vanilla version then getting into a survival server is the best decision you can make. Let us explore some of the best options for Minecraft Survival Servers you have in 2023.

Advertisement

Contents

Top Ten Best Minecraft Survival Servers to Try in 2023

10. PikaNetwork

9. PurpleOre

8. InsanityCraft

7. CosmoMC

6. Vulengate

5. Minecraft Central

4. Vortex Network

3. Penguin. GG

2. Applecraft

1. Complex Gaming

Top Ten Best Minecraft Survival Servers to Try in 2023

We have certain criteria for picking these servers and it is important to understand them because it will help you navigate this list better. We have picked the servers which are the most popular, the ones that use the recent updates (1.19 and above), and the ones with the most number of players at any given time in the server.

These three criteria ensure that you won’t be bored whenever you log into any one of the given servers in the list below. There are plenty of games, new friends, custom events, and more to keep your Minecraft Survival appetite satiated on these servers. Without further ado, let us look at the best of the best ones to play in.

10. PikaNetwork

PikaNetwork is one of the most steadily growing Minecraft servers in the world and for good reason. It invites both cracked and regular players in the game to participate in the server. They have lots of amazing things to participate in such as a BedWars server, SkyWars, Factions, Skyblocks, OP Prisons, PvP and so much more.

Their servers are lag-free and provide an unforgettable experience no matter the player or their Minecraft version. This Minecraft server does support the latest 1.20 Update so you won’t have to worry about downgrading. You can find the IP Addresses of this server below.

Advertisement

IP Address : smo.pika.host

: smo.pika.host IP Address for Bedrock: bedrock.pika.host

9. PurpleOre

PurpleOre features people who are laser-focused on improving the Minecraft survival experience and making it more fun. It uses the latest version of Minecraft and the server is trustworthy since it has been online since 2014. The server community boasts more than 50,000 Discord members so you won’t ever be left hanging with a problem.

There are multiple game modes you can play on this server such as Prison, PvP, Factions, Parkour, Survival, RolePlay, BedWars, and plenty more. There are unique blocks and custom items available for your use on this server which can be fun in PvP modes. You can check out the server below.

IP Address: bmc.purpleore.net

8. InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft has been around for a long time and for good reason. They boast some of the most popular game modes such as SMP, Factins, Parkour, Creative, Skyblock, Vanilla, and more. The community is really welcoming to newer players. The server started in 2012 and it has more than 1000s of active users daily no matter the time.

More than a million Minecraft players around the world have been a part of this server and you should too. It operates on the latest version of the game so you won’t have any compatibility issues. Although, we recommend only Java users register for this server as there is not much info for the Bedrock version. You can find the IP Address of this server below.

Java IP Address : mc.insanitycraft.net

: mc.insanitycraft.net Another IP Address: best.insanitycraft.net

7. CosmoMC

One of the friendliest communities in Minecraft, CosmoMC is truly a spectacle of what a community can do together. With 100s of players active at any given time, you won’t be disappointed with the options this server gives you. They always strive to do better in terms of offering gameplay by accepting and implementing community feedback. You can also join their Discord server. We will link it below along with the IP Address.

This server operates on the latest 1.20 Update and has several game modes to keep you busy for days. Just some of the options you can enjoy are Survival, Economy, PvP, SMP, Skyblock, Lifesteal, and more. You can check out the IP Address below.

IP Address: sm.cosmosmc.org

sm.cosmosmc.org Bedrock IP Address : mc.cosmosmc.org

: mc.cosmosmc.org Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cosmosmc

6. Vulengate

Next is Vulengate which is a different survival server compared to the rest. There are traditional aspects of Minecraft Survival present here such as making houses and surviving the world but its main appeal is to get better by making money in the server. You can make money by killing mobs, mining, and doing other activities.

You can then use that money to hire people and do your bidding or build your own cities. There are many things happening in this server from time to time so there is no shortage of content. Just some of the game modes offered here are Survival, Economy, PvE, Survival, and more.

IP Address: play.vulengate.com

play.vulengate.com Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ejDuyNH

5. Minecraft Central

Minecraft Central is a server that offers boss fights as well in addition to other features such as Lifesteal PvPs, Daily Quests, Survival SMPs, Daily Challenges, and much more. You will never get bored if you be a part of this server. They have a Discord as well which you can join to seek guidance and make friends.

The server supports the latest version of Minecraft but it has compatibility for the older versions as well. The server also has a Pixelmon game mode for fans of Pokemon and multiple mini-games which are really fun. You can check out the IP Address and the Discord server link for this server below.

IP Address: sm.mccentral.org

sm.mccentral.org Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9jzwQDQ

4. Vortex Network

Vortex Network has a space theme that will appeal a lot to people obsessed with Astronomy. Aside from that it boasts multiple game modes such as Pixelmon, Skyblock, Prison, and Survival which will keep you on the server for hours on end. The server is compatible with the latest version of Minecraft and even supports older versions.

There are thousands of people active on the server and Discord every day which you can use to learn more about the Vortex Network. There is PvP and PvE content as well which you can play with your friends. You can find the Discord link and the IP Address of the server below.

IP Address: sm.vortexnetwork.net

sm.vortexnetwork.net Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mc

3. Penguin.GG

One of the most beloved servers in the Minecraft community, Penguin.GG has been compliant with the server members. You can use any item on this server as long as you follow the rules. There are no limitations or bans. In addition, there are many plugins and features you can utilize to better your experience on this server.

Plus it offers a lot of support against griefing. If any of your property or items get destroyed by any member, they will be banned. This server supports the latest Minecraft 1.20 update and has plenty of game modes available such as Skyblock, Earth, Towny, Economy, MCMMO, and so on. It also has a Discord server and a personalized store.

IP Address: sm.penguin.gg

sm.penguin.gg Discord: https://discord.com/invite/2HAf6wmFFG

2. Applecraft

Applecraft has the best in class grief protection and survival experience so you can have fun without having to worry about losing your progress in the game. You can build whatever you want in the game as there are no raids allowed on the server. There are lots of biomes present on this 100,000 block server and you will never be bored while exploring it.

It supports the newer version of the Minecraft update and some older ones. Make sure to read the guidelines before booting it up with an older version. The server offers a variety of different game modes such as Survival, PvP, PvE, Bedrock, Mini Games, and so on. The server truly focuses on the hardcore survivalist aspect of the game and excels at it.

IP Address: join.applecraft.org

1. Complex Gaming

This is the best Minecraft server to join if you are a beginner. This one server offers a wide variety of playable game modes such as Prison, Factions, Skyblock, Pixelmon, Survival, Towny, and so on. It has compatibility with the latest update and hosts more than 3000 players at once at any given time.

It is one of the most active servers anyone can join and it has been so for quite a long time. There is a Complex Gaming website you can visit for more information about this server and you can also join their Discord server for more information about it. There is no lag on these servers and they have over 800 Pokemon available on the Pixelmon servers.

IP Address: smc.mc-complex.com

smc.mc-complex.com Discord: https://discord.com/invite/complexvanilla

Those are all the best survival servers in Minecraft you should be aware of. If you like Minecraft content like this, click here for more.