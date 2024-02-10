How Can You Get the FS Academy Attackers Evo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Future Stars promo is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it has brought with it several new cards and challenges. The FS Academy Attackers Evolution is one such challenge that will help fans nurture a young prospect into a world-class forward by enhancing their stats and Playstyles.

The newly added FS Academy Attackers is a free Evolution that won’t cost fans a single Ultimate Team coin or FC point to evolve their selected player card. Moreover, EA Sports has rolled out two copies of this free upgrade. So, fans would acquire two Future Star Evolved player cards via this Evolution.

What are the requirements for FS Academy Attackers Evolution?

EA FC 24 has introduced the “Evolutions” feature to Ultimate Team, allowing players to evolve a player card to its superior versions. The game also prevents fans from creating outrageously strong cards by setting some eligibility criteria. The newly released FS Academy Attackers Evolution has the following requirements to meet:

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Future Stars Academy Playstyles+: Maximum 0

Maximum 0 Playstyles: Maximum 7

Maximum 7 Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Every Evolution has a set of tasks to complete for evolving their selected player card. Even the newly added FS Academy Attackers have the following three levels of tasks to upgrade their selected player card:

Level 1 Challenge

Win six Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win five Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Win 10 Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Shoot five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

This free Evolution will upgrade the stats and overall rating of the selected Future Star Academy player card. It will also add new Playstyles, including two Playstyles+, upon the completion of the Evolution tasks. However, EA has separated all the rewards into three sets because there are three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +3

Physical +2

Chip Shot Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +3

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Physical +4

Skills +1

Power Header Playstyle+

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +3

Pace +5

Shooting +4

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

Acrobatic Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for FS Academy Attackers Evolution?

Unlike most Evolutions where fans get the eligible player cards from Ultimate Team packs or Transfer Market, EA Sports has provided the required cards for FS Academy Attackers upon adding this free upgrade to the game. These are the nine eligible Future Academy cards fans will receive once they log into their games after February 9, 2024:

Noah Okafor (82-rated ST)

Brian Brobbey (82-rated ST)

Melvine Malard (82-rated LW)

Rodri (82-rated LW)

Bryan (82-rated LW)

Facundo Torres (82-rated RM)

Jesus Ferreira (82-rated ST)

Junior Dina Ebimbe (82-rated RM)

Athenea (82-rated RW)

Among these nine presented cards, fans should go for Noah Okafor, Melvine Malard, or Athenea. There are two copies of the FS Academy Attackers, so fans can get two of our three suggested Evo cards. Users can also have their own opinions, but we would advise caution while making the choice, as the evolution isn’t reversible or repeatable.