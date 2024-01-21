EA FC 24 Alphonso Davies Flashback: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the excitement of the Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign, EA FC 24 has brought back Alphonso Davies from TOTY 21 as a Flashback card. So, fans now have an excellent opportunity to get this new Ultimate Team card. There’s a lot to learn about this in-game item, which they may find here.

The Flashback is a special Ultimate Team promotion that drastically improves the selected player’s stats in recognition of their prior achievements. The Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is part of this Ultimate Team promotion as he was included in FIFA 21’s Team of the Year.

What are the stats of the Alphonso Davies Flashback SBC?

The Canadian star’s base Ultimate Team card is 83-rated Rare Gold, which is quite popular among fans. Aside from the base card, he possesses an amazing special edition, the 87-rated Thunderstruck. However, EA Sports recently released the 89-rated Alphonso Davies Flashback, which is the finest edition available for the left-back in the game.

Ultimate Team features a plethora of unique cards from the highest level of German soccer. With the release of the 89-rated Davies Flashback, fans can now add another high-rated special card to their main lineup. Furthermore, this new in-game item would be extremely useful for assembling a competitive Bundesliga or Canadian side.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

It is only available via a Squad Building Challenge, as is every other Flashback card. Fans would have to build seven starting XIs to complete the required SBCs and obtain the 89-rated Alphonso Davies Flashback card. While assembling the squad, fans must also satisfy a few requirements.

FC Bayern München

At least one FC Bayern Munich player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

Fans would have to spend almost 814,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to create the seven needed lineups. However, they can save expenses by using untradable and unwanted cards. If fans run out of cards and coins they may play Ultimate Team matches to get more of these resources.

If EA FC 24 fans want the Alphonso Davies Flashback on their squads, they should complete the SBC soon. This Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited period. Moreover, fans should remember this card won’t be available in card packs or the Transfer Market.