EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul Pundit Pick SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Ripan Majumdar
Published

EA FC 24 Rodrigo De Paul

(Image via EA Sports)

The Rodrigo De Paul Pundit Pick Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This new in-game challenge allows fans to acquire a solid Central Midfielder (CM) for their starter squads.

Pundit Picks is an intriguing Ultimate Team campaign that EA Sports introduced in EA FC 24. For this promo, pundits from Sky Sports and DAZN choose a top player from the Premier League or La Liga based on their impressive performance. The selected player later receives a Pundit Pick card with remarkable stats. De Paul has been featured in this special campaign because of his outstanding performance in the Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid match.

What are the stats of the Rodrigo De Paul Pundit Pick card?

The Argentine midfielder has an 84-rated Rare Gold as his default card, mostly used as a fodder for completing SBCs. He also has an 88-rated Road to the Knockout (RTTK), which is significantly better and has seen some gametime. However, EA Sports recently released his 89-rated Pundit Pick, which has way better stats than any of his two-player cards.

Stats of Rodrigo De Paul Pundit Pick in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Stats of Rodrigo De Paul Pundit Pick in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. (Image via EA Sports)

A lot of special-grade cards from the top flight of Spanish soccer are available in the game. With the release of De Paul Pundit Pick, EA FC 24 fans have another fantastic card to assemble a competitive LaLiga side. Being an Argentine, his new card would also offer great chemistry with players from Argentina.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 89-rated De Paul card is also an exclusive SBC reward, just like all the previous Pundit Picks. Fans must assemble three teams while meeting certain requirements to complete the new Ultimate Team challenge to obtain the Argentine midfielder’s special card.

Top Form

Top Form [Price - 39.5K]
Top Form [Price – 39.5K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.
  • The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Argentina

Argentina [Price - 75.5K]
Argentina [Price – 75.5K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • At least one Argentine player should be part of the lineup.
  • The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

LaLiga

LaLiga [Price - 124.6K]
LaLiga [Price – 124.6K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the lineup.
  • The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Fans will have spent more than 240,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to assemble the three squads needed for this SBC. Alternatively, they might use fodder or untradeable cards to finish the challenge with fewer coins. Fans can also participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more cash and cards needed to complete the SBC.

Fans should finish this SBC soon since it’s a great opportunity to get a highly-rated special card at a reasonable cost. They should also keep in mind that when the related SBC expires, the De Paul Pundit Pick will not be attainable through packs or the transfer market.

