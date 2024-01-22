EA FC 24 Alex Morgan Player Moments SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the ongoing excitement for the Team of the Year (TOY) promo, EA FC 24 introduced the Alex Morgan Player Moments Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Fans have a wonderful opportunity to add another high-graded special card to their collection. Here’s everything fans need to know about this new in-game item, including the guide to acquire it.

The Player Moments is a unique Ultimate Team promotion that celebrates a significant moment in a player’s career, such as a game-changing goal or a transfer move. The San Diego Wave striker became part of this promotion to commemorate her amazing 2019/20 season.

About the Alex Morgan Player Moments card

The American international’s base Ultimate Team card is an 89-rated Rare Gold, which is famous among fans due to its amazing attacking prowess. She also has a 90-rated Winter Wildcards. Recently, EA Sports released the 92-rated Alex Morgan Player Moments, which is the best available card for the striker.

There aren’t many special Ultimate Team cards from the highest division of American women’s soccer. However, fans can now obtain one with the release of the 92-rated Alex Morgan Player Moments card. This new in-game item will help fans assemble a competitive NWSL and American squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This newly introduced 92-rated special card for Alex Morgan is an SBC exclusive like other Playr Moments released in the past. Fans would have to assemble four Starting XIs to complete this SBC and get their hands on the new Alex Morgan card. However, they must meet some requirements while creating the required squads.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 88.

Assembling the four necessary squads would have fans spending over 499,000 Ultimate Team coins. However, they can use untradable or unwanted cards to lower the amount of coins needed for this SBC. If fans run out of these coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more of these resources.

If EA FC 24 fans want to acquire this 92-rated Alex Morgan Player Moments card, they must complete the SBC soon because it is only available for a limited time in the Ultimate Team. Furthermore, fans should know that this card will not be available via player packs or Transfer Market.