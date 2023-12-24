EA FC 24 Like a Rock Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has released the new Like a Rock Evolution for the holiday season. This evolution could be linked to the ongoing Winter Wildcards promotion, as the evolved card has the same design as the new promo cards.

The new Like a Rock Evolution is also a free Evolution with a large player pool. As a result, EA FC 24 players must select the card wisely for this Evolution. Well, we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here. So, you might not end up squandering this free stat boost.

Requirements for Like a Rock Evolution

Like every Evolution in EA FC 24, Like a Rock has a set of requirements to prevent players from creating ridiculous and overpowered cards. However, Electronic Arts has kept the requirements simple for fans to easily participate in this Evolution.

