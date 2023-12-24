EA FC 24 Like a Rock Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?
Ripan Majumdar
|Published December 24, 2023
EA FC 24 has released the new Like a Rock Evolution for the holiday season. This evolution could be linked to the ongoing Winter Wildcards promotion, as the evolved card has the same design as the new promo cards.
The new Like a Rock Evolution is also a free Evolution with a large player pool. As a result, EA FC 24 players must select the card wisely for this Evolution. Well, we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here. So, you might not end up squandering this free stat boost.
Requirements for Like a Rock Evolution
Like every Evolution in EA FC 24, Like a Rock has a set of requirements to prevent players from creating ridiculous and overpowered cards. However, Electronic Arts has kept the requirements simple for fans to easily participate in this Evolution.
- Pace: Maximum 80
- Shooting: Maximum 75
- Dribbling: Maximum 91
- Defending: Maximum 80
- Physical: Maximum 80
- PlayStyles: Maximum 9
How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?
Following the selection of the card that EA FC 24 fans intend to evolve, they must complete a series of tasks. There are two levels of tasks for fans to finish to complete the Like a Rock Evolution.
Level 1 Challenge
- Play two Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Furthermore, fans can complete this task by participating in Rivals or Championship matches.
- Win at least two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Furthermore, fans can complete this task by participating in Rivals or Championship matches.
Level 2 Challenge
- Win two Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Furthermore, fans can complete this task by participating in Rivals or Championship matches.
- Obtain two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches while using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Furthermore, fans can complete this task by participating in Rivals or Championship matches.
What are the rewards for this Evolution?
Now that we’ve learned about the requirements and tasks, let’s look at the rewards for which fans will be participating in this Like a Rock Evolution. The evolved cards would gain improved stats as well as a new Playstyle. Because there are two Levels, the Reward would be presented in two stages.
Level 1 Rewards
- Overall +1
- Passing +2
- Dribbling +2
- Defending +4
- Physical +2
Level 2 Rewards
- Overall +1
- Pace +1
- Passing +1
- Defending +3
- Physical +3
Bruiser Playstyle
What EA FC 24 cards should they choose for Like a Rock?
The Like a Rock Evolution has a large pool of cards available because the requirements are fairly minimal. However, we have chosen the top five cards for this free EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.
New FREE Evolution LIVE on FUTGG
Our Top 5 for the Like A Rock Evolution
1⃣ Putting Pedri in and improving his defensive ability makes a lot of sense, and an easy first choice, nice PlayStyle+ too pic.twitter.com/Qtju6sxGBO
— FUT.GG (@FUTxGG) December 22, 2023
- Pedri Rare Gold (86-rated CM)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold Rare Gold (86-rated RB)
- Gavi Rare Gold (83-rated CM)
- Eduardo Camavinga Rare Gold (82-rated CDM)
- Yui Hasegawa Common Gold (82-rated CAM)
These are our top five picks for this Evolution, which may differ from yours. That’s all the information fans need to know about the new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.
