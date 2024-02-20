EA FC 24 Alexis Mac Allister Showdown SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype of the ongoing Future Stars promo, EA FC 24 has brought back Showdown to Ultimate Team with a new Alexis Mac Allister card. The Liverpool midfielder’s new Ultimate Team card does seem to have an insane value, although it remains to see how it will perform in the game.

The Showdown is a special Ultimate Team promo that celebrates an upcoming clash between teams by selecting a player from both sides. The selected players are then presented with special upgraded cards. The match winner gets another +2 upgrade, while both players get a +1 upgrade if it’s a draw. Liverpool’s Number 10 Mac Allister is the latest to join the Showdowns for the Red’s upcoming faceoff against Chelsea.

What are the stats of the Alexis Mac Allister Showdown card?

The Argentine midfielder has an 82-rated Rare Gold as his default Ultimate Team card, which is mostly used as fodder for completing SBCs. However, Mac Allister now has the 87-rated Showdown, his best in-game card that could get a spot in a Starting XI. Otherwise, it could also be a great off-the-bench option.

There are many exciting cards from the top tier of English soccer, and now fans have access to one more with the release of Mac Allister Showdown. This newly released card would help those building a competitive Ultimate Team, especially if fans want a chemistry link with Argentine and Premier League players. Moreover, Mac Allister could play multiple midfield positions like Center Midfielder (CM), Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM), and Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM).

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Showdown series is SBC exclusive, and so is the case with the latest addition of Alexis Mac Allister. Fans would have to put together three lineups of eleven players while meeting some requirements to complete the relevant Ultimate Team challenge.

Liverpool

The starting lineup should include at least one Liverpool player.

The starting lineup should include at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Top Form

The starting lineup should include at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Premier League

The starting lineup should include at least one Premier League player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

To assemble the three squads required for the Alexis Mac Allister Showdown SBC, fans will have to spend around 220,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. Alternatively, fodder or untradable cards could be used to complete the challenge. At the same time, if fans are low on coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish their resources.

The 87-rated Mac Allister Showdown is a great midfielder available at a reasonable price, so we encourage fans to get this card. Since it is only available via completing the SBC, fans should complete the challenge before it expires.