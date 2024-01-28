EA FC 24 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The “Team of the Year” promo keeps getting exciting each day, as EA FC 24 recently unveiled the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention in Ultimate Team. Fans can now include this world-class winger in their primary squad. Here is everything about this new in-game item, including the steps to acquire it.

Advertisement

Although EA Sports nominates nearly 100 players for the TOTY, only 24 eventually end up in the starting teams via public voting, including 12 men and 12 women players. However, EA doesn’t turn a blind eye to those players who didn’t make it to the final list. They get recognition as the TOTY Honorable Mentions and are presented with a boosted special in-game card. The Napoli left-winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the latest addition to this promotion.

What are the stats of the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention SBC?

The Georgian international’s base Ultimate Team card is an 86-rated Rare Gold, which is an excellent card but is mostly utilized as fodder at this point in the game. He also has other useful special editions, such as the 87-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and the 88-rated Radioactive. EA Sports recently released his best card in the game so far, the 89-rated TOTY Honorable Mention, which has some incredible stats for exploiting the wings and scoring goals.

Advertisement

Ultimate Team has hundreds of special cards from Italian soccer’s top division. The 89-rated Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention card now allows fans to have an elite-level left winger in their primary lineup who can also play on the right. Further, this new in-game item would be highly beneficial for fans assembling a competitive Serie A team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 89-rated Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention is exclusively available as a Squad Building Challenge reward. Fans would have to assemble five starting XIs to complete the required SBCs for this new Ultimate Team item. However, fans must meet some requirements while assembling those squads.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

EA FC 24 fans would have to spend around 680,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to create the five required lineups. They can reduce the expense by using untradable and fodder cards from their collections. If fans have a shortage of cards and in-game coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more of these needed resources.

If fans are eager about having the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honorable Mention on their lineup, they must complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. Also, fans should remember this card will not be accessible in card packs or on the Transfer Market.