“This is child trafficking” – Adin Ross, Sneako, and others call out Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams for child abuse

Shane Lee Yaw, popularly known by his alias Shane Dawson, and Ryan Bruce “Ryland” Adams were recently blessed with two twins through surrogacy. However, their reveal post went viral and unfortunately received severe backlash from the community. Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams officially got married to each other at the beginning of January 2023. Thereafter, it was in the month of March 2023, that the couple announced their interest in having babies.

Although the process was done as privately as possible, it was confirmed that the content creators chose the method of surrogacy for having babies. Recently i.e. on December 11, 2023, they officially revealed the news of being blessed with two baby twin sons Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw who were born via surrogate on December 7, 2023.

Although the joyous news received massive love from his fans, there was a quick turn of events when common people and popular personalities dug into Shane Dawson’s controversial past, claiming the YouTuber wasn’t capable of raising babies. The situation gradually worsened and he was even called out for the worst imaginable situations including child abuse and trafficking.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1734330674079764664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1734336791916728410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross and Sneako disgusted as Shane Dawson and Ryland bought their two children

Unfortunately, Shane’s controversial past came back to haunt him as popular content creators, Adin Ross and Sneako appeared disgusted with the news. Adin proceeded to call the matter “disgusting and child abuse” while Sneako stated, “This is child s*x trafficking”.

People have specifically spoken about two incidents from the past that could probably make Shane Dawson and Ryland a danger for the twin children. Shane was under fire a couple of years back when he tried to justify pedophilia after being interviewed about his controversial behavior with a minor cheerleader girl. He clearly stated in the conversation “She shows me her Instagram, first of all, I don’t know if I am allowed to say this but she’s like s*xy. She had makeup on, she had her tongue out, she was showing the peace sign, she was like this skinny little s*xy”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1734293041324699771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When the interviewer expressed disgust during the conversation, Shane further added “Here is my justification for p*dophilia, people have foot fet*shes, people have fet*shes about everything, fine everybody does their thing so why is it when someone googles for naked babies then you get arrested, I don’t understand that”. Moreover, the conversation took a turn for the worst when he later stated, “I actually went to google and let me just pretend like a p*dophile for a second, so I typed in naked baby, first of all, they were s*xy”.

Similarly, back in 2015, Shane was heavily criticized for his disgusting and unconventional behavior with his pets. The YouTuber openly confessed to abusing one of his pet cats in a debatable manner, and fans now believe such a person should not be raising children of his own.