EA FC 24 Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Following the Team of the Year (TOTY), the next big thing is here in EA GC 24 Ultimate Team. The Road to the Final (RTTF) promotion cards are the talk of the block now. Lautaro Martinez has joined this new promotion as an SBC reward, allowing EA FC 24 fans to acquire a highly-regarded striker. So, here’s all you need to know about the new in-game item.

The Road to the Final celebrates a player’s journey through European club championships benefitting the Champion’s League players the most. The selected player’s card would earn more enhancements when their club progresses to the latter stages of the specific competition. Inter Milan’s captain Martinez is the latest addition to this Ultimate Team promotion for his club’s participation in the UEFA Champions League.

What are the stats of the Lautaro Martinez RTTF card?

The Argentine striker’s base Ultimate Team card is an 87-rated Rare Gold, which is a decent card. He also has special cards, such as the 88 and 89-rated Teams of the Week (TOTW) and the 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM). However, none of these cards can surpass the recently released 90-rated Lautaro Martinez RTTF.

With the release of the new Lautaro Martinez RTTF card, fans may add another special-grade card from Italian soccer’s highest league to their Ultimate Team. Fans will be able to utilize this goal-scoring machine in Ultimate Team matches. Furthermore, it would be especially useful in assembling a solid starting lineup of Serie A or Argentine players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly introduced Lautaro Martinez RTTF card is an exclusive reward for completing the related SBC. To get this new special card, EA FC 24 fans must create four starting lineups while meeting a few requirements.

Argentina

At least one Argentine player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Serie A

At least one Serie A player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

To complete the Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC, fans would need to spend around 384,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble squads. They can also finish the challenge with less money by using non-tradeable or fodder cards. If fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

We encourage EA FC 24 adherents to finish this Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC before it expires, as they will receive a high-rated striker card. Furthermore, if Martinez advances to the UCL final leading Inter Milan, this card may receive five extra boosts.