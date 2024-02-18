EA FC 24 Roberto Baggio Future Star Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team now includes the Roberto Baggio Future Star Icon card as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward. With this, fans can now have a legendary Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) for their starting lineup. Before attempting to obtain it, learn everything about this card here.

Future Stars is an Ultimate Team promotion that gives improved cards with better stats to gifted players below the age of 23. This year, EA Sports also paid tribute to the former wonderkids who went on to become legendary soccer players. Among the Icons who will receive a Future Star card is the Italian legend Baggio.

What are the stats of the Roberto Baggio Future Star Icon card?

Baggio has a 91-rated Base Icon as his default card, which is a go-to option for many fans who want a CAM or Center Forward (CF) for their team. However, EA Sports has recently released the best version of the Italian, the 92-rated Future Star Icon.

The Icons are one of the most liked cards in the Ultimate Team. Their great stats and the excellent chemistry they offer with other players on the squad are the main reasons for their popularity. Now that the Baggio Future Star Icon card is available, fans have another strong Icon for building a strong starting lineup.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has the 92-rated Roberto Baggio Future Star Icon exclusively available as an SBC reward. So, fans would have to put together nine Starting XIs while meeting some requirements for completing the challenge to acquire the special Icon card.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 81.

Nerazzurri

At least one Inter Milan player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

The Old Lady

At least one Juventus player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

The Divine Ponytail

At least one Italian player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

League Legend

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans will have spent over 538,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to put together the nine required squads Alternatively, untradeable or fodder cards could also be used for the SBC. If fans are low on coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these needed resources.

This is a great opportunity for fans to obtain an Icon card at a reasonable price, so they should finish the SBC before it expires. They should also keep in mind that this rare card won’t be available in Transfer Market or card packs.