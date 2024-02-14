EA FC 24 Frank Rijkaard Future Star Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Frank Rijkaard Future Star Icon card is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward. This new in-game challenge allows fans to acquire a pretty good stay-back Central Defensive Midfielder for their starter squads.

Future Stars is an Ultimate Team promotion that recognizes the sport’s brightest young stars by awarding them enhanced cards with better stats. However, this year, EA Sports took things to the next level by opting to honor the wonder kids who went on to become soccer legends. Similarly, Rijkaard is one of the Icons that received a Future Star card.

What are the stats of the Frank Rijkaard Future Star Icon card?

The legendary Dutch midfielder has an 87-rated Base Icon as his default card, which is an excellent card to own in the Ultimate Team. However, EA Sports has recently introduced his 89-rated Rijkaard Future Star Icon, which is statistically superior to the Base edition.

In the Ultimate Team, Icons are among the most popular player card series. Their popularity stems from their excellent stats and the strong team chemistry they provide. With the newly released Rijkaard Future Star Icon card, fans may now have another fantastic midfielder who is capable of playing as a rock-solid center-back in their starting lineup.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 89-rated Rijkaard Future Star Icon card is an exclusive SBC reward. To complete the challenge, fans must put together six teams while meeting certain requirements. Being a high-end SBC, it won’t be easy to complete. However, EA Sports didn’t make it as challenging as some other Icon SBCs.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare cards should be part of the lineup.

All of the cards should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 81.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Clockwork Orange

At least one Dutch player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

League Legend

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

Fans will have spent over 273,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to put together the six squads required for this SBC. Additionally, by utilizing untradeable or fodder cards, they might complete the challenge with fewer coins. Moreover, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards to complete the SBC.

Fans should complete this SBC as soon as they can because it’s a fantastic chance to get an Icon card for a fair price. Additionally, they should remember that this card will no longer be accessible following the expiration of the related SBC.