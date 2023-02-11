Aside from the main campaign, Hogwarts Legacy is full of multiple quests. After completing Poppy Sweeting’s quest, players will be given the ‘A Bird in the Hand’ mission.

This mission asks players to find their way through doors that are surrounded by symbols. The correct door will have a moonstone and moveable pillars.

Here’s a guide on how players can solve ‘A bird in the hand.’

How to solve a bird in the hand Hogwarts Legacy quest?

How to get started with this new mission?

The beauty of this puzzle lies in the fact that it is based just on symbols and pillars. To draw a parallel, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series also had number codes that in real life translate to words. Her usage of 62442 as a passcode translates to MAGIC when typed in a phone with keypad.

After the conversation with Dorran the Centaur, players will be pointed in the direction of the door. Once the moonstone is inserted, the pillars light up.

After that is done, players have to light up the images that are placed around the door. This will be done by shifting the pillars to the opposite side of the symbols that are on the floor.

Accio spell should be used to move the pillars.

How to enter ruins in Hogwarts Legacy?

The second part of the mission is to enter the ruins. Here’s how to do it:

After players have moved the pillars, they have to find the sun and the circle symbols that have a dot in the centre and a figure that looks like a backwards letter r.

The next move is to illuminate the sun symbol by moving the edge of the pillar to the right of the symbol that’s on the floor.

The last step is to adjust the pillar till the time circle with the dot and the reverse r don’t start glowing.

If the mission isn’t completed, that means another similar looking symbol has been activated and the pillars need to be adjusted again. Once all of that is done, players will have completed the mission successfully.

