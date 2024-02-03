EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Brian Brobbey, the Ajax Striker, has been named the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) for January. As is tradition, EA Sports celebrated this achievement with a new Ultimate Team card in EA FC 24. So here’s all you need to know about this new in-game item, including how to get it.

EA Sports conducts a monthly Ultimate Team campaign called Player of the Month (POTM), in which a soccer player is named the best in his league for that month and receives an improved in-game card. Brobbey wins the January Player of the Month for his remarkable performance with Ajax in Dutch soccer’s top division.

What are the stats of the Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card?

The Ajax marksman’s base Ultimate Team card is a 76-rated Common Gold, while he also has 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and 86-Player of the Month (POTM). However, these cards are nothing more than fodder at this point, especially after EA Sports unveiled the 87-rated POTM. The new Brobbey card deserves a spot on a starting XI, as it has some incredible stats.

There are many special-grade cards from the top division of Dutch soccer. Hence, with the release of the new 87-rated Brobbey card, fans can have another special Ultimate Team card to build a strong starting eleven of Eredivisie or Dutch players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every other POTM card released in the game, Brian Brobbey’s one is also exclusive to SBC. Fans would have to assemble a squad of eleven players while following some requirements to complete the SBC and win the 88-rated Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card.

At least one Dutch player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Fans would have to spend around 52,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to complete the Brian Brobbey SBC. They can also build the required squad for fewer coins using untradable or fodder cards. Furthermore, if fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish their supplies.

If fans are eager to obtain the new Brobbey card, they need to complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. We recommend that fans finish the SBC since they will receive a special card at a reasonable cost.