EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 just got more exciting with a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) joining Ultimate Team, awarding fans with the Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero card. This is a wonderful opportunity for fans to acquire a good card without having to rely on luck of getting through packs. So, here is everything fans would need to know about this new card, including how to acquire it.

Fantasy FC is the latest Ultimate Team promo where the selected player’s cards receive a drastic upgrade. The highlight of this new promo is the selected card receives further enhancements depending on the individual or club’s performance in real-world matches. The promo will also feature former players, who are available as Heroes in the game.

What are the stats of the Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero card?

Giuly has two Heroes cards in Ultimate Team, the 86-rated Base and the 88-rated UEFA, which are already amazing cards to have in the squad. However, EA Sports has released the best version of the Frenchman, the 90-rated Fantasy Hero. The new player card has great stats. If they are not impressive enough, the numbers on the card can improve depending on how Monaco performs in the upcoming matches.

EA FC 24 fans planning to assemble a competitive squad of French or Ligue 1 players would like to have Giuly’s new card. It has 92-pace and 91-dribbling to recreate the Frenchman’s style of play in the game. The 90-rated Giuly Fantasy Hero could definetly find a spot on a Starting XI. If it doesn’t, it is still a great substitution.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new Giuly Fantasy Hero card is exclusively available as a SBC reward. So, fans would have to complete the related challenge by assembling two squads of eleven players. They must also meet the following requirements while building the squads.

Ligue 1

One Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 84.

France

One French player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

Fans would need at least 94,000 Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards for assembling the squads to complete the SBC. They can alternatively use fodder cards for the challenge which will also lower the number of coins needed. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

We would advise fans to complete the SBC, as they would be able to get a good card at a reasonable price. Fans should remember this card won’t be available after the Ultimate Team challenge expires.