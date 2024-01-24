EA FC 24 Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The much-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign is finally here in EA FC 24 and has brought a lot of exciting in-game content with it. Likewise, the Homare Sawa TOTY Icon SBC is now live in Ultimate Team and fans have the excellent opportunity to include the legendary Japanese midfielder in their squad. Readers should note that with Sawa being an Icon, EA Sports will not make her easily acquirable. Nevertheless, we have compiled a guide with the cheapest solutions that players will be able to complete in no time.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign that celebrates a successful year of soccer. However, this huge celebration is not restricted to modern-day soccer stars, as it also includes legends of the sport. Sawa, the Japanese midfield great who led her national side to World Cup glory in 2011, is one of the Icons in this year’s TOTY series.

About the Homare Sawa TOTY Icon card

The Japanese legend has a 91-rated Base Icon as her default Ultimate Team card. This card is still quite meta, and the topmost players have her on their teams. However, EA Sports recently unveiled the new 93-rated TOTY Icon card, which is undoubtedly the best card available for the center midfielder. It even has vastly improved stats and two Playstyles+s.

Icon cards are always the most sought-after in Ultimate Team. While playing with a legend of the game is a treat in itself, each Icon gives a single point of chemistry to each league on a squad and offers two points to a player from the same country. Hence, Homare Sawa will already be on full chemistry once players put her in her correct position, and players can use her to build a competitive hybrid or Japanese-themed squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every Icon SBC, EA Sports came up with challenging Squad Building tasks that must be completed to acquire the 93-rated Sawa TOTY Icon. Players will have to assemble 10 squads of eleven players to complete the SBC. However, they must also meet some requirements while creating those squads.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare Bronze players should be part of this lineup.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare Silver players should be part of this lineup.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 83.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 89.

Players would need to spend over 1.30 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to build the ten required squads. However, they can reduce the amount by using their untradable and fodder cards. Besides, if they run out of cards or money, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more.

If EA FC 24 fans are eager about acquiring the Homare Sawa TOTY Icon, they should complete the required SBC soon as it will only be available after a limited time. Moreover, fans should remember this in-game item isn’t available via player packs or the Transfer Market.