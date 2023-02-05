Warzone 2: Kastov-74u Sniper Support Loadout by TCaptainX is the Best Well-Rounded Setup for Versatile Players!

TCaptainX’s Warzone 2 Kastov-74u loadout gives you the best loadout to support a sniper so you can get coverage short-range.

The first thing you need to know about this build is that you will provide covering fire for your teammate’s short range. However, this class is excellent, even if you are running solo. You won’t have any problems if you run into enemies intending to win gunfights. The Kastov-74u is one of the game’s most versatile weapons; it belongs to the AK family, after all. Let us look at a loadout worthy of that family name.

Warzone 2 Sniper Support Kastov-47u Loadout will Have your Opponents Tuck Their Tail!

Optic – Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine – 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip – True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock – Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

The first attachment we will use on the Kastov-74u is the Cronen Mini Pro, which will give us a clear line of sight of our enemies. The 45-Round Mag is going to give us enough ammo to take on multiple enemies at the same time without running out. These two are basic attachments you should have on most guns. They might seem trivial, but they help a lot in gunfights and in taking control of an area.

The True-Tac Grip is going to be the following attachment. This is one of the most essential attachments you can use since it gives us a much-needed increase in ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. The Markeev R7 Stock is a great handling attachment, increasing ADS speed and mobility.

The last attachment is that the FTAC Castle Comp will give us control of our gun’s horizontal and vertical recoil. Although it trades ADS speed, that won’t be a problem since we already have two attachments that are good for managing ADS speed.

That is all you need to know about today’s setup. Remember, this is a support class loadout; it shines best when you pair it with a Sniper. We recommend running the Weapon’s Specialist along with this setup since it is one of the best Perk Packages. Check out TCaptainX’s Channel here!

