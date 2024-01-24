PETA Responds to Allegations of Animal Cruelty in Palworld, What Does ‘Veganuary’ Have to Do With the Game?

Palworld is exceeding all expectations as it is currently one of the most played games on Steam. However, quite unfortunately, the newly-released game has had its fair share of controversies, including allegations of stealing designs from Nintendo’s Pokemon. Still, things took an even darker turn recently, when fans accused the Pocket Pair title of promoting animal cruelty via its unique gameplay.

Since the trailer reveal, fans couldn’t help but ignore Palworld’s similarities to Pokemon with the game eventually earning the title of “Pokemon with Guns.” However, this put the title between a rock and a hard place, as on one hand they were accused of copying designs from Nintendo’s IP, and on the other hand, fans feared the game would be accused of mistreating animals. After all, the Pokemon series has also been subjected to such allegations by activists in the past.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly known as PETA, has raised its voice against the game’s gameplay, where players have to physically harm the unique in-game pals before capturing them in palspheres. Furthermore, the captured Pals can be forced into labor in one’s camp or trained to take up arms against their own kind.

Although PETA’s accusations has drawn attention to some seriously pressing matters, most fans have brushed them off, claiming these complaints make no sense to them in game. Some even pointed out that if Pals can eat each other in the game’s wilderness, then they should be consumed too according to the food chain. In fact, regular players found the accusations so absurd that they began trolling PETA on social media.

What does Veganuary have to do with Palworld?

Veganuary is a movement for vegans to promote the consumption of solely plant-based foods during January. The movement arose from a desire to conserve the environment, lessen animal suffering, and enhance the health of millions. Interestingly, PETA has cited Veganuary as one of the reasons behind activists accusing Palworld of animal cruelty.

Aside from using the in-game creatures to build bases and fight others with firearms, PETA has been upset about players consuming them in the game. Palworld’s gameplay is similar to Ark titles, where players can kill the in-game creatures for meat and other resources. However, PETA informed Insider Gaming that they want Pocket Pair to create a vegan guide for the game.

Palworld developers are yet to respond to these accusations of promoting animal cruelty or introducing vegan-friendly modes. However, keep in mind that PETA has had similar animal abuse accusations against other developers like Nintendo and Santa Monica Studio, and they chose to ignore the protests instead of acting upon it.