HomeSearch

GTA Online weekly update for January 26, 2023: New 4-door rally car added

Danyal Arabi
|Published 26/01/2023

GTA Online weekly update for January 26, 2023: New 4-door rally car added

The Los Santos Drug Wars GTA Online update has brought a new car to the game. The Weeny Issi Rally is a limited-time car that will be available until February 1, 2023. However, the Hao’s Special Works upgrade for the car is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users only. It joins the Annis 300R as the second limited-time car in the game. Additionally, Rockstar has buffed the payout for Taxi work, the new side business added to GTA Online just last week.

Also read: “You Missed His Bald Spot”- WWE Universe Reacts to Hilarious 2K23 Commercial Featuring John Cena, Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and More

New Weeny Issi Rally will leave GTA Online on February 1

New vehicle

  • Weeny Issi Rally ($1,835,000) – HSW Upgrade ($650,000)

2X GTA$ and RP

  • Motor Wars Adversary Mode
  • First Dose Missions
  • Arena War Modes
  • Taxi Work (4x GTA$ for GTA+)

1.5 x GTA$ & RP

  • Special Cargo Sell Missions
  • High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

Podium Vehicle – Ocelot Pariah

Prize Ride – Winky (Place top one in Street Races for three days in a row)

Luxury Showcase – Issi Rally, Deveste Eight

Simeon Showroom – Zentorno, Schlagen GT, Vamos, Deviant, Impaler

Discounts

40% Off

  • Arena Workshop (+Renovations)
  • Zentorno ($435,000)

30% Off

  • Bruiser ($1,126,300)
  • Deathbike ($888,300)
  • Dominator ($792,400)
  • Impaler ($846,650)
  • Issi ($762,300)
  • Sasquatch ($1,071,612)
  • Slamvan ($925,312)
  • Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)
  • Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

Gun Van contents

  • Railgun
  • Minigun
  • Military Rifle (40% off)
  • Marksman Rifle
  • Combat Pistol
  • Baseball Bat
  • Knife
  • Throwables (55% off, 75% off for GTA+ Members): Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Grenades
  • Body Armor (55% off, 75% off for GTA+ Members)

Rockstar Games has even added a few rewards for the Taxi business:

  • Owners of the Taxi (and those who purchase it through February 8 from Warstock Cache & Carry) will receive the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt.
  • Complete 1 fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000.
  • Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work to receive an additional GTA$100,000.
  • Earn GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work to score the Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets, and GTA$100,000.

Also read: Apex Legends January 24 update reverts Horizon nerf, brings new Hardcore Royale LTM

 

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi