GTA Online weekly update for January 26, 2023: New 4-door rally car added

The Los Santos Drug Wars GTA Online update has brought a new car to the game. The Weeny Issi Rally is a limited-time car that will be available until February 1, 2023. However, the Hao’s Special Works upgrade for the car is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users only. It joins the Annis 300R as the second limited-time car in the game. Additionally, Rockstar has buffed the payout for Taxi work, the new side business added to GTA Online just last week.

New Weeny Issi Rally will leave GTA Online on February 1

Pick up the Weeny Issi Rally in GTA Online — only available through February 1. This undersized but thoroughly capable SUV is upgradeable at Hao’s Special Works on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to unleash its full potential: https://t.co/Y7D4wVKslE pic.twitter.com/Vdlv2kLekS — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 26, 2023

New vehicle

Weeny Issi Rally ($1,835,000) – HSW Upgrade ($650,000)

2X GTA$ and RP

Motor Wars Adversary Mode

First Dose Missions

Arena War Modes

Taxi Work (4x GTA$ for GTA+)

1.5 x GTA$ & RP

Special Cargo Sell Missions

High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

Podium Vehicle – Ocelot Pariah

Prize Ride – Winky (Place top one in Street Races for three days in a row)

Luxury Showcase – Issi Rally, Deveste Eight

Simeon Showroom – Zentorno, Schlagen GT, Vamos, Deviant, Impaler

Discounts

40% Off

Arena Workshop (+Renovations)

Zentorno ($435,000)

30% Off

Bruiser ($1,126,300)

Deathbike ($888,300)

Dominator ($792,400)

Impaler ($846,650)

Issi ($762,300)

Sasquatch ($1,071,612)

Slamvan ($925,312)

Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)

Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

Gun Van contents

Railgun

Minigun

Military Rifle (40% off)

Marksman Rifle

Combat Pistol

Baseball Bat

Knife

Throwables (55% off, 75% off for GTA+ Members): Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Grenades

Body Armor (55% off, 75% off for GTA+ Members)

Rockstar Games has even added a few rewards for the Taxi business:

Owners of the Taxi (and those who purchase it through February 8 from Warstock Cache & Carry) will receive the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt.

Complete 1 fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000.

Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work to receive an additional GTA$100,000.

Earn GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work to score the Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets, and GTA$100,000.

