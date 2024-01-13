Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 released the Hugo Lloris End of an Era card. Although it isn’t connected to the ongoing FC Versus Fire and Ice promo, it is still a great card to add to a squad. However, this in-game item is exclusive to the Squad Building Challenge (SBC), and players need to solve a puzzle to obtain it.

The End of an Era series honors soccer stars who have announced their retirement from a club where they have spent almost their entire career. The French goalkeeper Lloris is the latest addition to this Ultimate Team promo, as he left Tottenham Hotspurs after spending over a decade at the English club.

About the EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era

The base card for the former Spurs star is an 83-rated Rare Gold, which many fans use when starting out in Ultimate Team. However, EA Sports recently released a new 91-rated Hugo Lloris End of an Era edition with vastly-improved stats than his base card. Some of the highlights of this new card, include 92-Reflexes and 91-Diving.

There aren’t many EA FC 24 special-graded cards from the Premiere League. With the introduction of the new 91-rated Hugo Lloris End of an Era card, fans now have an opportunity to obtain one. This new in-game item will help fans put together a competitive squad of Premier League and French players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This newly introduced Hugo Lloris End of an Era card is exclusive to SBCs. So, fans simply would have to create two lineups to complete the Ultimate Team challenge to acquire this new in-game card. However, they must also meet some requirements while assembling the required squads.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

France

At least one French player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

To complete this SBC, fans must spend over 125,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. Fans can reduce the required amount by using untradeable or unwanted cards. If they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more.

Fans should get this 91-rated Hugo Lloris End of an Era card as soon as possible since the SBC is only available in Ultimate Team for a limited period.