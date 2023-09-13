“The sense of presence” – IShowSpeed reveals how he became a Cristiano Ronaldo fan

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become a streaming sensation in recent years. Although he is widely known for his energetic personality on live streams and vlogs, his love for soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo is also well-known among fans. He recently revealed how he became the Portuguese soccer star’s fan.

IShowSpeed’s craze for soccer is nothing new. He has even traveled the world to attend matches and played FIFA 23 on his stream. He even participated in the latest Sidemen Charity Match, an annual soccer event hosted by the YouTube group called Sidemen. But he sadly lost the match and also missed a penalty.

His craze for this sport comes from his love for Cristiano Ronaldo. But fans have often wondered how this 18-year-old American streamer started idolizing the Portuguese soccer icon. So, let’s find out how IShowSpeed developed the love and admiration for CR7.

IShowSpeed fell in love with Ronaldo at first sight

IShowSpeed has traveled across the globe to attend Ronaldo’s matches. He often talks about the 38-year-old striker on his livestreams. The young American streamer even made a song called “Ronaldo [Sewey]” for his soccer idol. If this wasn’t enough, he even got CR7’s likeness tattooed on his arm.

The 18-year-old was recently given an exclusive interview with soccer legend Rio Ferdinand’s HIVE YouTube channel. Speed explained how it was a love at first sight with Cristiano Ronaldo. He was amazed by the presence of the former Real Madrid star.

“I don’t care what you are, man, woman, [or] animal? When you look at him, you get the sense of presence, like the way he takes his freekick, the stance. I kinda fell in love at the first sight.”

Even Ferdinand, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United, agreed with IShowSpeed’s reason for loving Ronaldo. Other soccer fans also related to the 18-year-olds explanation of CR7’s incredible aura.

When Speed met Ronaldo

Like every CR7 fan, IShowSpeed also had one dream to meet the soccer icon. He went to multiple Manchester United, Al-Nassr, and Portugal matches to meet Ronaldo. After many failed attempts, Speed’s dream came true when he finally met Ronaldo.

On 18 June, the American streamer finally met his soccer idol in Lisbon during the Portugal vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match for the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. The 38-year-old striker exited the car to hug Speed and took pictures with him.

