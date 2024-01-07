EA FC 24 Patrick Who? Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has introduced two new fascinating Evolutions, Patrick Who? 1 and 2, to improve passing and dribbling stats, as well as giving a new Playstyle and CDM position to construct the ideal number 6 for the starting eleven.

Advertisement

Evolution allows EA FC 24 fans to drastically upgrade their selected cards without paying a single Ultimate Team coin or FC point. This free stat increase is available in two variations. To prevent wasting the free boosts, they should be extra cautious while picking players. Here’s all you need to know about “Patrick Who?” to assist fans in their progress.

Requirements for Patrick Who? Evolution

Fans cannot evolve any cards with this Evolution since specific conditions must be satisfied. This is done to prevent overpowering Ultimate Team cards from being created. So, let’s look at the requirements for the newly introduced Patrick Who? Evolution.

Advertisement

Overall: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Pace: Maximum 73-rated

Maximum 73-rated Shooting: Maximum 59-rated

Maximum 59-rated Passing: Maximum 81-rated

Maximum 81-rated Must not be: CDM

CDM Total Positions: Maximum two

Maximum two No. of Playstyles: Maximum 9

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we’ve established the requirements, let’s take a look at the activities that fans must do to evolve their favorite Ultimate Team card. To enhance the chosen card using Patrick Who? Evolution, EA FC 24 players must fulfill the two tiers of duties listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play three Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s look at the rewards for finishing the Patrick Who? Evolution now. Aside from having large stat and overall rating increases for the selected card, the Evolution would also reward new Playstyle and position. Fans will receive these upgrades in two distinct sets of rewards because there are two tiers of chores to complete.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Passing +6

Dribbling +3

Physical +2

Block Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +3

Passing +4

Dribbling +5

Stamina +6

CDM Positioning



What cards should they choose for Patrick Who?

Despite the requirements, there are plenty of cards available in the player pool for this free upgrade. The top five cards to evolve through the newly added Patrick Who? 1 and 2 are as follows.

Dante Trailblazers (86-rated CB)

(86-rated CB) Millie Bright Team of the Week (86-rated CB)

(86-rated CB) Alessandro Bastoni Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) John Stones Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) Aymeric Laporte Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

These are our top five Patrick Who? Evolution suggestions, which may or may not be the same as yours. That’s all there is to know about the new free EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.