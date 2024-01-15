EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Danny Welbeck Flashback is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Although it has no connection to the latest FC Versus Fire and Ice campaign, it is still an excellent card to have on your team. Here is everything to know about this new card, including how to acquire it in the game.

The Flashback campaign is a unique Ultimate Team campaign that significantly boosts the selected player’s stats to celebrate their past performance in real life. Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is a part of this campaign due to his outstanding performance with Manchester United during the 2011-2012 season.

About the EA FC 24 Danny Welbeck Flashback

The Brighton marksman’s base card is a 76-rated Common Gold, which most fans use to complete SBCs. However, EA Sports recently released a new 87-rated Danny Welbeck Flashback edition with much better stats than his base card. Some of the highlights of this new special card are 91-Pace and 89-Dribbling.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has many special-grade cards from the top division of English soccer. With the addition of the new 87-rated Danny Welbeck card, fans have the opportunity to acquire a special card for their squad. Moreover, this new in-game item will help them assemble a competitive lineup made of Premier League and English players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

So, fans simply would have to assemble two lineups to complete the Ultimate Team challenge to acquire this new in-game item. However, they must also meet some requirements while assembling the required squads.

England

At least one English player should be part of the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 83.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

EA FC 24 fans would be spending over 81,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to assemble the two required squads. However, fans can reduce the required amount by using untradeable and unwanted cards. They can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more coins and cards if they are low on resources.

Fans should get this 87-rated Danny Welbeck Flashback card soon as the SBC is only available in Ultimate Team for a limited period. That’s all there is to know about this new in-game item.