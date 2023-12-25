EA FC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has released another exciting Evolution for this holiday season. The newly-added “Growth Sprut” will help fans improve a lower-rated card significantly. This is also part of the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, as the evolved cards would have the same visuals as that promo.

Aside from offering a significant stat boost to the players, this Evolution is mind-blowing because it doesn’t require fans to spend in-game coins. If offering a massive power boost for free wasn’t enough to make this holiday season special, the developers have released two editions of this Evolution. So, fans need to be careful about their choices, and here we are with everything to know about “Growth Spurt” to help them.

Requirements for Growth Spurt Evolution

Growth Spurt, like other EA FC 24 Evolutions, has a set of requirements to prevent players from creating absurd and overpowered cards by narrowing down the player pool for fans to choose from. Let’s look at the requirements for this newly added free stat boost.

Overall: Maximum 75-rated

Pace: Maximum 76-rated

Dribbling: Maximum 80-rated

Physical: Maximum 80-rated

Playstyles: 7

Playstyles+: 0



How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

After learning about the requirements, fans must complete specific tasks to evolve their chosen Ultimate Team card. EA FC 24 fans must complete three levels of tasks for both Growth Spurt Evolutions.

Level 1 Challenge

Play five Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve three clean sheets in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score three goals in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win five Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s look at the rewards that fans will receive for completing this Evolution. The selected card would gain significant stat boosts with two new Playstyles and a PlayStyle+. But because there are three levels to finish, fans would receive all the upgrades in three sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +5

Pace +5

Shooting +5

Dribbling +6

Physical +7

Incisive Pass Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +3

Shooting +5

Passing +6

Defending +6

Physical +2

Technical Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +5

Pace +5

Shooting +5

Dribbling +6

Physical +7

Dead Ball Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Growth Spurt?

Despite requirements that narrow the player pool, the number of eligible cards remains quite large. However, we have chosen the top five Ultimate Team cards for the two newly-released Growth Sprut Evolutions.

Eric Garcia Common Gold (75-rated CB)

Juan Cruz Common Gold (75-rated LB)

Ferran Jutgla Common Gold (75-rated ST)

Kyra Cooney-Cross Common Gold (75-rated CDM)

Anton Stach Rare Gold (75-rated CM)

These are our top five suggestions for this Growth Spurt Evolution, and they may differ from yours. That’s all there is to know about the new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.