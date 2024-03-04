EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Fridolina Rolfo has received her first special Ultimate Team card as a Fantasy FC member in EA FC 24. However, it is only available after completing a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC).



FUT Fantasy has been renamed to Fantasy FC when introduced in EA FC 24. The selected players for this promo get a significant stat and playstyle boost as always. At the same time, all Fantasy FC cards are live ones and they will receive further upgrades depending on the selected player’s or their club’s real-life performances.

What are the stats of the Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy FC card?

The base card for Fridolina Rolfo, the 87-rated Rare Gold, is the highest-rated default Left-Back in the game, excluding the Base Icons and Heroes. Rolfo’s base card is used by many in their Ultimate Team squads, but now they can have a better version of her, the 89-rated Fantasy FC. Naturally, the new Rolfo card is a drastic improvement over the base one.

Rolfo’s new card is possibly one of the most well-balanced cards. Its versatility to play at any position on the left wing and as a Center Midfielder makes this card quite viable. Those looking to build a team with players from Barcelona, Liga F, or Sweden would definitely like to have their hands on this new card.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Barcelona star’s Fantasy FC card was not released as part of Team 1 or Team 2, so it won’t be available in packs or Transfer Market. Instead, it is a reward for completing an ongoing SBC. So, fans will have to build five starting XIs while following the requirements listed below.

FC Barcelona

At least one FC Barcelona player should be part of the lineup.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one TOTW player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans must have at least 594,000 Ultimate Team coins in their in-game wallets to buy the necessary cards from the Transfer Market to complete the new Rolfo SBC. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards in their possession. Moreover, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more coins and cards.

We advise fans to complete this SBC, as they would get their hands on an 89-rated card capable of playing at multiple positions. Moreover, this card could further evolve with much better stats. Looking at how Barcelona Femini is performing, this card could become a 93-rated soon.