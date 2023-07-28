Marvel’s Spider-Man was allegedly supposed to be a multiplatform game and not a PS Exclusive

As alleged reports, Marvel’s Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac Games, was initially planned as a multiplatform title and not a Sony exclusive. Sony acquired the game studio in Fall 2019 when the title was in early development, thus earning its exclusivity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains a top-seller superhero game developed by Insomniac, capturing the hearts of many with an exhilarating story and gameplay. Sony made Insomniac Games one of its internal studios at $229,000,000 to acquire the rights to the IPs developed by the studios. Sony Interactive Entertainment also possesses the Xbox-exclusive title Sunset Overdrive, which is also on PC.

In 2023, reports surfaced on the internet stating that the Insomniac’s superhero game title was supposed to be multiplatform, which shocked almost everyone. To give insight into the whole story, we have articulated the entire story that had happened.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was initially planned to be a multiplatform game during early development

Spider-Man games have been around since 1982 and have evolved over the years. However, the first 3D superhero game based on the characters was released by Activision back in 2000. At the same time, many developers had their takes on the superhero game. However, none could match the popularity of Insomniac’s version, which was exclusively released on the PlayStation platform.

In a report made by Michael Pachter on his SIFTD Patreon, he revealed the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man was supposed to be multiplatform. Insomniac planned to release the game on PC and Xbox when they were initially developing it.

Marvel also stated to Pachter that Sony had paid an enormous sum of money to gain exclusivity of the franchise in a deal. This deal was closed after the development had started on the game and gained exclusivity on the title. However, in 2022, a PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man and follow-up Miles Morales games were released on the platform.

Sony acquired Insomniac Games in 2019 after the release of the initial game on PlayStation, holding exclusive rights to the sequel. This move from Sony started arguments among netizens on how Xbox and PC gamers were “robbed” from playing the game initially.

Netizens’ argument over getting robbed of games due to exclusivity

There were many arguments between netizens on how they get deprived of games due to exclusivity. For instance, Microsoft acquired Bethesda back in 2021, which helped them gain exclusivity over Starfield. This led PlayStation users to exclaim how they are mistreated due to corporate deals.

However, the argument heated as the story of Sony “robbing” gamers of Marvel’s Spider-Man came up. Many argued that Sony started this exclusivity fight, which led to Microsoft doing the same. Counter-argument also followed, stating how Xbox turned down Marvel Games for the opportunity to make licensed games.

The gaming community is divided over the exclusivity of games in 2023. There are many to wish to keep up this trend, while there are others who want to enjoy games. Nonetheless, this argument has no end, as game exclusivity has been a thing for a long time among platforms.

That's all you need to learn about the story of Marvel's Spider-Man game, which was supposed to be multiplatform.