EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Martin Terrier has been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for January 2024. So, he has been awarded a special card in EA FC 24, which fans can get their hands on by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

Advertisement

Player of the Month is a monthly award that is presented to a player for their impressive performance in a specific league. Later, EA Sports celebrates this achievement by adding a special card with boosted stats and overall ratings. The card also receives new PlayStyles and Playstyles+.

What are the stats of the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM card?

Martin Terrier, the Stade Rennais FC forward, has an 81-rated Rare Gold base card, which is mostly used as fodder for completing SBC. However, many also upgrade it via Evolutions to get stronger variations. He also has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card. However, Terrier’s new 88-rated POTM outperforms all his previous cards and matches the outstanding stats of some of his EVOs.

Advertisement

Martin Terrier’s new special card has 92-pace, 90-shooting, and 88-dribbling, which will help recreate his incredible performances from the real world in the game. Moreover, with this item being able to play as a Left Winger (LW) or Striker (ST), fans would definetly want it on their Ultimate Team squad. It would be especially useful for those who want chemistry links to Ligue 1 and French players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

POTM cards are always included in the game as SBC rewards. To acquire the new 90-rated Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM, fans would have to assemble two squads while meeting the requirements listed below.

Ligue 1

One Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 83.

France

One French player should be in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

Fans will have to spend over 82,000 Ultimate Team coins if they buy every single card from scratch to complete the SBC. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards from their collection to lower the needed budget. If there is a shortage of cards and coins, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these required resources.

We advise fans to complete the SBC, as they will be getting a good card at a reasonable price. This new card can find a spot on the starting XI. It is also a great substitute to have on the team, who can come in the latter half of the match to outrun the opposition’s tired defense and score goals.