EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The much-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign is finally available in EA FC 24, although fans can only get the attackers and some Icons from the series. The George Best TOTY Icon SBC is now live in Ultimate Team. Fans have an excellent opportunity to include the legendary English forward in their squad. Here is everything to know about this new 8n-game item, including how to obtain it.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign to honor a great year of soccer. However, this grand celebration is not limited to modern-day players, as it also includes legends of the sport. The Manchester United legend George Best is one of the Icons to join this year’s TOTY series.

About the George Best TOTY Icon card

The English legend has a 90-rated Base Icon as his default Ultimate Team card, which a lot of fans love to have on their squads. However, EA Sports awarded him with a new 93-rated TOTY Icon which has better stats and more Playstyles than his base edition.

Icon cards are always the most sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, as they always have impressive stats and offer great chemistry with other players on the squad. So, fans can use this George Best TOTY Icon to build a strong hybrid or English international squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every Icon SBC, EA Sports made the tasks to obtain the 93-rated Best TOTY Icon. They would need to create 16 squads of eleven players to complete the required SBC. If this was not challenging enough, they also needed to meet some requirements while creating the teams.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare Bronze players should be part of this lineup.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare Silver players should be part of this lineup.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be above 83.

The Red Devils

At least one Manchester United player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

League Legend

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Top-notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

To assemble the 16 required squads, fans would be spending over 1.8 million Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. However, they can lower the amount by using their untradable and unwanted cards. Fans can also participate in Ultimate Team matches to gain new cards and money if they run out of these resources.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the George Best TOTY Icon SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge won’t be available after a while. Moreover, fans won’t find this card in any pack or Transfer Market after its expiry.