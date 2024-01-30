EA FC 24 Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The ongoing Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign gets more entertaining with the introduction of Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention. EA FC 24 fans have the excellent opportunity to bring in one of the best attacking midfielders in women’s soccer to their Ultimate Team squads. But before they attempt to acquire it, here is everything to know about this new limited-time card.

Although EA Sports nominates approximately 100 players for the TOTY, only 24 make the starting lineup after the public vote, including 12 men and 12 women. However, EA doesn’t overlook the players who failed to make the final list. Instead, they acknowledge them as TOTY Honorable Mentions and give them an enhanced special card. The Brazilian international Debinha is the latest to join the new EA FC 24 campaign.

About the Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention card

The KC Current star’s default Ultimate Team card is an 88-rated Rare Gold, the highest-rated default card for a center attacking-midfielder besides Bruno Fernandes. She also has an 89-rated Winter Wildcard, which is an excellent card in itself. However, both of these cards fall pale in comparison to her new 93-rated TOTY Honorable Mention card.

TOTY and Honorable Mentions have always been some of the most sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, as they always have impressive stats and high overall ratings. With the release of the 90-rated Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention, fans have the opportunity to assemble a competitive lineup based on National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Brazilian players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The newly-released Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention is exclusively available as a SBC reward. So, fans must assemble only two squads of eleven players to complete the required SBC. Moreover, these two tasks have some requirements that fans must meet while assembling the teams.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

Brazil

At least one Brazilian player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 87.

Fans would be spending over 219,800 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to assemble the two required squads. However, they can complete the SBC for fewer coins by using their untradable or fodder cards. Fans can also participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more cards and coins when there is a shortage of these required resources.

EA FC 24 fans shouldn’t miss out on acquiring the Debinha TOTY Honorable Mention. This newly released SBC isn’t as challenging as other ones from this Ultimate Team campaign. Moreover, it is a wonderful deal from EA Sports, as a 90-rated special card would have a bigger price tag if it was available on the Transfer Market.