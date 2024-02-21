EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

A new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) has joined EA FC 24, awarding fans the Axel Disasi Pundits Pick. They can now have a strong Center Back on their Ultimate Team squad without the need to open any packs to get it. However, they would need to know about the card and the related SBC, which they can find here.

Pundit Pick is a monthly promo introduced by EA Sports for FC 24, where the Sky Sports and DAZN pundits select a player from the Premier League and La Liga. The selected player later receives an upgraded card for the Ultimate Team mode via SBC. The soccer experts have selected the Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

What are the stats of the Axel Disasi Pundits Pick card?

The Chelsea defender has a 76-rated Common Gold as his base card. It is not much of a help in Ultimate Team matches. However, fans use it mostly for completing SBCs. Disasi has got himself his first special card, an 88-rated Pundit Pick. This new card is a drastic improvement over the base edition.

Fans who want to create a competitive squad would love having the Frenchman’s new card on it. Aside from the overall 88 rating, the card is a rock-solid defender with 88-defending and 91 physicality. Having 82-pace helps Disasi to track back during counterattack scenarios. This new special card would be helpful for those assembling a Premier League or France-based team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Pundit Pick cards can only be obtained via completing SBC. As for Axel Disasi’s new card, fans would have to put together two teams of eleven players to complete the challenge. However, there are certain requirements which must be met.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

France

At least one French player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

EA FC 24 fans would need at least 102,000 Ultimate Team coins to complete the Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC. They can also use fodder and untradable cards to complete the challenge with fewer coins. If they have a shortage of these required resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn coins and card packs.

Axel Disasi Pundits Pick doesn’t have any alternative positions and could also have better Playstyles, but we still recommend fans complete the SBC. They would be getting a good center-back for a reasonable price. Even if not as a starter, this special card would be a great substitute.