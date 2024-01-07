EA FC 24 Finisher Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 released a new exciting Evolution, Finisher, in Ultimate Team to awaken the prowess of a true scorer of a player. Fans can now improve the finishing and other offensive stats of their selected forward player, as well as give them a new Playstyle+.

The newly-added “Finisher” is a new premium Evolution that will cost fans 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to upgrade their chosen cards significantly. So, players should proceed cautiously while picking the player for this premium upgrade, as they would be paying a significant amount of coins. Everything they need to know about the Finisher Evolution is right here.

Requirements for Finisher Evolution

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature that enables fans to develop their cards. However, the game also prevents them from creating overpowering cards. Electronic Arts set several limits on every Evolution to keep the balance in check. There are also certain eligibility restrictions for the newly introduced Finisher Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Pace: Maximum 92-rated

Maximum 92-rated Passing: Maximum 90-rated

Maximum 90-rated Must not be: CM

CM Must be: RW

RW No. of Playstyles+: Maximum 0

Maximum 0 Finishing: Maximum 88-rated

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know about the requirements, let’s take a look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their selected Ultimate Team card. EA FC 24 fans must complete the three levels of tasks stated below to unlock the newly added Finisher Evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win five Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Score five goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win five Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches with the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Play five Rivals or Champions matches with the active EVO player.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win three Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s have a look at the rewards awarded for completing the Finisher Evolution. The selected card would receive major stats and overall rating boosts with a new Playstyle+ as one of the Evolution rewards. Because there are three levels of tasks to complete, fans will receive these upgrades in three unique sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +2

Physical +3

Penalties +3

Volleys +4

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Passing +4

Weak Foot +1

Long Shots +3

Shot Power +3

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Dribbling +2

Finishing +8

Positioning +5

Trivela Playstyle+



What cards should they choose for Finisher Evolution?

Despite the limitations, fans can pick some excellent cards from the pool of eligible player cards for this premium upgrade. The following are the top five Ultimate Team cards for the newly introduced Finisher Evolution.

Anderson Talisca Team of the Week (86-rated RM)

(86-rated RM) Kingsley Coman Team of the Week (86-rated RM)

(86-rated RM) Phil Foden Team of the Week (86-rated CAM)

(86-rated CAM) Felipe Anderson FUT Centurions (85-rated RW)

(85-rated RW) Rodrygo Rare Gold (85-rated RW)

These are our top five Finisher Evolution recommendations, which may or may not match your choices. That’s all there is to know about the new premium upgrade for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.