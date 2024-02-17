EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Diogo Jota has been named the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for January 2024. Hence, like every other POTM, EA Sports has honored the Portuguese with a special Ultimate Team card in EA FC 24.

The Player of the Month (POTM) award is given to each league’s top performer every month. Thereafter, they also receive a special new card in EA FC 24 with enhanced overall ratings and stats. Jota took home the award for his outstanding Premier League performance with Liverpool in January 2024.

What are the stats of the Diogo Jota Premier League POTM card?

The Portuguese forward has an 85-rated Rare Gold, which is mostly utilized for completing SBCs at this point in the game. Additionally, he has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and three decently rated FC Pro cards, which get some action as starters. However, none of these cards can top his new POTM which is 89-rated and has incredible stats.

POTMs are some of the most prominent cards due to their impressive stats, making them a good choice for a super-sub or even a starter. The newly-released 89-rated Jota POTM would be helpful to those building Premier League or Portugal-themed teams.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

POTMs are always SBC exclusives and the new 89-rated Diogo Jota card is no exception. To acquire the new Premier League POTM, fans would have to assemble four squads of eleven players while meeting the requirements of the challenge.

Portugal

At least one Portugal player should be on the team.

At least one TOTW player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 83.

Liverpool

At least one Liverpool player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

The Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC will require fans to spend over 262,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can use fodder or untradable from their collections. Moreover, when low on coins and cards, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish these required resources.

Fans have to finish the SBC before it expires if they want to get their hands on the new 89-rated Diogo Jota Premier League POTM. They should also remember that this special card won’t be available via the Transfer Market or card packs.