EA FC 24 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The new Team of the Year (TOTY) promotion in EA FC 24 introduced many intriguing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Evolutions, as well as a plethora of high-rated cards. Among such additions, the “TOTY Unsung Hero” Evolution enables fans to improve a Center Midfielder with all-around stats. The evolutions include a Weak Foot upgrade, and three new Playstyles, including a Playstyle+.

The newly released “TOTY Unsung Hero” requires fans to invest 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points to significantly enhance their selected card into a high-rated special version. However, fans must be cautious while picking the card because they cannot undo the Evolution.

Requirements for TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to improve their weak cards. However, the game restricts fans from producing outrageously strong cards with extremely high stats by imposing certain eligibility criteria. Let’s look at the requirements for the “TOTY Unsung Hero” Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 79-rated



Pace: Maximum 79-rated



Dribbling: Maximum 77-rated



Physical: Maximum 77-rated



Must be: CM



No. of Playstyles: 8

No. of Playstyles+: 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we’ve learned about the new premium Evolution criteria, let’s take a look at the tasks that need completion to upgrade their Ultimate Team card. To use the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution, EA FC 24 players must accomplish the following three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play five Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. This can also be completed by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win five Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win five Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s look at the rewards for finishing TOTY Unsung Hero. The selected card’s attributes and overall rating would be substantially enhanced, along with getting a new Playstyle and a Playstyle+ for the Evolution’s completion. However, fans will receive these enhancements in three sets, since there are three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +4

Shooting +5

Passing +3

Defending +5

Physical +7

Pinged Pass Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +4

Passing +8

Dribbling +5

Defending +5

Physical +2

Anticipate Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +3

Pace +6

Shooting +4

Dribbling +5

Weak Foot +1

Long Ball Pass Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for TOTY Visionary Evolution?

Despite the eligibility criteria preventing fans from producing overpowering cards, they still have access to a massive pool of cards to choose from for this new premium Evolution. The top five cards for the newly released TOTY Unsung Hero are listed below.

Yves Bissouma Common Gold (79-rated CDM)

(79-rated CDM) Kalvin Phillips Common Gold (79-rated CDM)

(79-rated CDM) Hidemasa Morita Common Gold (78-rated CM)

(78-rated CM) Conor Gallagher Common Gold (78-rated CM)

(78-rated CM) Nicolas Dominguez Rare Gold (77-rated CDM)

These are our top five suggestions for TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution. The choice might not attest to the fan’s liking as it was made depending on the writer’s choice. However, fans can also use this Evolution to obtain a 99-rated Radioactive card.