EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has once again named the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe the Player of the Month this season and has presented him with another special-grade card. Here fans will find everything about that newly-added item, including how to obtain it.

Advertisement

Based on their performance that month, Electronic Arts names a soccer star the “Player of the Month” of their respective league. Later, those players will be given a special card with enhanced stats. The PSG marksman Mbappe is the latest Ligue 1 POTM for his outstanding performance in November. Moreover, he also received this award in October.

What are the stats of the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM?

The Frenchman’s base Ultimate Team card is one of the only four 91-rated Rare Gold ones. But later down the line, he also received much higher-rated special cards like the 93-rated UCL TOTGS and 92-rated Ligue 1 POTM. Now, he has another Ligue 1 POTM, but this one is 93-rated like his newly released UCL TOTGS. Like other Mbappe cards, it is also one of the most wanted items in the game.

Advertisement

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to obtain a special card from France’s elite division of soccer. This new 93-rated card would aid players in constructing a competitive eleven, particularly if based on Ligue 1 or French players. Kylian Mbappe already had some impressive stats on his base card, but this one gave him even more, such as 98-Pace, 92-Shooting, and 94-Dribbling.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM. However, they will have to complete the required Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for it. Fans would have to create 23 different lineups while following certain requirements to obtain the card.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be in the squad.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

France

At least one French player should be in the squad.

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Top Form

At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

85-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least two Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least three Team of the Week (TOTW) players should be in the squad.

The overall team rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 89.

90-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 90.

Because of using multiple high-rated squads and TOTWs, fans would be spending over 4.55 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to complete this SBC. However, fans can reduce their massive expense by utilizing untradable and spare cards from their collection. If they are running low on these resources, they can participate in various Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 players should complete the 93-rated Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC as soon as possible because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time.