Focus Entertainment Rebrands Themselves as PulluP Entertainment. What Are Their Major Release Plans for 2024 to 2025

Focus Entertainment, the publishers behind popular titles like Farming Simulator and Atomic Heart are rebranding themselves as PulluP Entertainment. According to sources, the rebranding will become official on April 1st, 2024 during the start of the financial year and there are major reasons behind this change.

Firstly, Focus Entertainment’s CEO, Fabrice Larue, appointed Geoffroy Sardin as a Deputy CEO, with which he hoped to usher in a new era. Since Focus Entertainment is a huge publisher in the gaming industry, their first move was to make it into a separate publishing house that focuses solely on marketing new titles. This separate endeavor would be led by Jon Bert, the Deputy Managing Editor, and would be known as Focus Entertainment Publishing from 1 April 2024.

There will also be a separate division that dedicates itself to the publishing of independent and retro games. This will comprise Dotemu and The Arcade Crew studios with the CEO of Dotemu managing this endeavor. Lastly, their “Studios” division will consist of Deck13, Streumon, Twelve Tenths, Leikir Studio, Blackmill, Dovetail and Carpool Studio. As a whole, all three of these divisions will come under one single umbrella brand which will be known as PulluP Entertainment.

What are The Publisher’s Major Release Plans For 2024 to 25?

Focus Entertainment, the publisher behind Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and A Plague Tale will rebrand as PulluP Entertainment as of April, 1, 2024 How do you feel about their games?

Focus Entertainment has tons of new releases planned for this year. Even before the financial year ends, they are coming out with two excellent titles. The first is Banishers: Ghost of New Eden which is going to release for the Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. This game is going to be a third-person action-role-playing game featuring protagonists, Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith. Both Antea and Red are ghost hunters, investigating the haunted village of New Eden. However, once Antea becomes a ghost herself, Red’s only responsibility is to bring her back to life.

Players can either use Red’s weapons or Duarte’s powers to combat enemies and advance the narrative, while choices play a significant role in deciding the final outcome. The game will release on February 13th, 2024 along with another Focus title called, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game.

Expeditions is made by the makers of MudRunner and SnowRunner. It is claimed to be a “new take on the most advanced physics-based, off-road adventure.” Players can use their equipment to chart, explore, and investigate different landmasses and water bodies. They can also unlock new skills by managing their camp and building different structures for research. It is a simulation game of the highest quality as players explore uncharted territories using real-life mapping and charting technology like drones, metal detectors, and so on.

The game will release for the Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PlayStation4, PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 5th, 2024. In addition to these new games, they have planned a DLC release for Atomic Heart for February 6th, 2024. For 2025, Focus will continue live updates for Expeditions and Atomic Heart while starting early access to Cross Blitz.

Coming back to 2024, fans can expect releases like Metal Slug Tactics and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, while Atlas Fallen will get an enhanced version.