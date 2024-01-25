EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for December, and EA Sports promptly gave him an Ultimate Team card in EA FC 24. Hence, fans now have a wonderful opportunity to add a meta Ligue 1 striker to their dream team.

Each month, the best-performing footballer from a league is handed the Player of the Month honor. Likewise, EA honors them in-game through a special card that has boosted stats and new playstyles. The Olympique de Marseille striker Aubameyang is the latest Ligue 1 POTM to enter the hall of fame after his outstanding performance in December.

About Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM card

The base UT card for the Gabonese striker is an 80-rated Rare Gold, which is mostly used as fodder for SBC. He also has an 85 and 86-rated Team of the Weeks (TOTWs) and an 88-rated Radioactive card, which see a lot of action on the pitch. Interestingly, most Aubameyang cards are known for their lighting pace and pin-point shooting making his 88-rated Ligue 1 POTM a much sought-after card at this stage of the game.

Ligue 1, the top division of French Football, has numerous top-rated cards, including the 91-rated Kylian Mbappe. Now, with the release of the 88-rated Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM, fans will have another broken card to add to their squads. It will also help fans assemble a competitive team based on Ligue 1 players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every POTM SBC, EA Sports came up with some challenging puzzles that must be completed to acquire the 88-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM. To complete the SBC, fans must put together three squads of eleven players. However, they must also meet certain criteria while assembling those squads.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the team.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 83.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 86.

To assemble the three required squads, fans would have to spend more than 188,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. They can, however, lessen the amount by using their untradeable and fodder cards. Besides, if they run out of cards or money, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If EA FC 24 fans are keen to obtain the Aubameyang Ligue 1 POTM, they should complete the required SBC as soon as possible, since it will only be available for a limited time. Furthermore, fans should be aware that this in-game item is not accessible through player packs or the Transfer Market