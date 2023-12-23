EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Picks SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Real Madrid players would be celebrating their holidays happily after winning the latest match against Alaves. However, their midfielder Brahim Diaz has another reason to be happy, as EA FC 24 has released his Pundit Picks card. Here is everything to know about this new in-game item, including how fans can obtain it.

Pundit Picks is an interesting promo introduced by Electronic Arts for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Every month, Sky Sports and DAZN pundits will select a Premier League or LaLiga soccer star as the Pundit Pick, who will receive a special card with improved stats. Brahim has been named the December’s Pundit Pick after his recent phenomenal performance against Alaves.

What are the stats of the Brahim Diaz Pundit Picks?

The Spaniard’s base Ultimate Team card is an 80-rated Rare Gold, which fans mostly use to complete SBCs. However, EA FC 24 recently unveiled its best in-game card to date, the 87-rated Pundit Picks, which is something that fans would love to have on their starting lineups.

With this newly released Brahim Pundit Picks, fans have access to another special card from the elite Spanish soccer league. This will help fans create a competitive Starting XI, especially if they are making one based on LaLiga or Spanish players. Fans can not only use him as a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM), but also as a good Center Forward (CF) and Right Winger (RW) due to stats like 88-pace, 85-passing, and 90-dribbling.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

To obtain this 87-rated Brahim Pundit Picks card, fans won’t have to open any packs. As this is an SBC exclusive and would have to complete that respected challenge. So, fans would just need to build three Stating XIs, however, there are some requirements that they must meet.

Real Madrid

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of the lineup.

At least one player over 85-rated should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 82.

LaLiga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 83.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

To create the three required squads, fans must need to spend at least 66,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. They can also get the job done with fewer coins, however, it would require untradable or extra cards. Besides, if fans don’t have either coins or cards, they can win Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 87-rated Brahim Diaz Pundit Picks on their starting lineup, they must complete the SBC quickly because it is only available for a limited time.