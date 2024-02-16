EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The German Striker (ST) Deniz Undav has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for January 2024. Likewise, EA Sports followed their tradition and honored this accomplishment with a new player card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Every month, the best-performing player in a league is honored with the Player of the Month (POTM) title. EA Sports also honors that achievement in-game by giving the player an enhanced card. Due to Undav’s outstanding performance in the German soccer league’s top division with VfB Stuttgart, he won the January Player of the Month award.

What are the stats of the Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM card?

The German striker’s base Ultimate Team card is just a 75-rated Common Gold, which is mostly utilized for completing SBCs. Additionally, he has an 86-rated Bundesliga POTM and an 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW). However, none of them comes closer to his new POTM which is 87-rated and has the best stats for Undav to date.

With the release of the 87-rated Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM, fans have the excellent opportunity to acquire a great Striker for their Ultimate Team squad. It would be especially helpful for those building a competitive side of Bundesliga or German players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every other POTM being exclusive to SBC, the new 87-rated Deniz Undav card is no exception. Fans would have to assemble two squads of eleven players while following some requirements to acquire the new Bundesliga POTM card.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 83.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Fans will have to spend around 50,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to complete the Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC. Alternatively, they can also use fodder or untradable cards in their possession to complete the challenge. Moreover, once fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish these required resources.

If fans are eager to obtain the new 87-rated Undav POTM card, they must complete the SBC before EA Sports removes the related SBC from the Ultimate Team mode. They should also remember this special card can’t be found at the Transfer Market or in card packs.