FIFA 23 Robin Gosens Futties Objective: How to obtain this new special FUT card?

Electronic Arts has released the new Futties series into the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The FIFA 23 Robin Gosens Futties objective is now live in the game. Here is everything you need to know about this new in-game item.

The Futties is a unique promotion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that celebrates the various cards released in the last season. It provides a significant upgrade to selected players who became part of it. The German defender Robin Gosens is the latest to join this series of cards.

Gosens is a known name in soccer, especially after his excellent performance this season that lead Inter Milan to the UCL final. He would also be a sought-after player in FIFA 23, as EA released the Futties edition of his FUT card. It is exclusively available as a reward for completing an objective.

About the FIFA 23 Robin Gosens Futties card

The Inter Milan pro has an 82-rated Rare Gold edition as his default FUT card. It is a decent card to use in the game. But EA Sports later awarded him with even better ones. However, his best one is the Futties edition which is 93-rated and has some mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 85

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 93

Defending – 91

Physicality – 91

Gosens is listed as a Left Wing-Back (LWB) on his new Futties card. But fans can also use him as a Left Back (LB) or Left Midfielder (LM) to better suit the team’s formation and chemistry. Further, this new FUT card provides him 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot. With these incredible stats and abilities, he is a monster to have on the left flank of a squad.

How to complete the Robin Gosens Futties objective?

Fans can obtain this new special card without spending a single FUT coin. They only need to accomplish an in-game objective, which would require completing five tasks. But those tasks would require fans to participate in FUT matches.

German Precision: Assist six goals using a German player in a FUT match.

Tactical Aim: Score a goal in three separate FUT matches using a Serie A player.

Fine Touch: Score two finesse goals in FUT matches.

Winning Formula: Win eight FUT matches while having three German players in the Starting XI.

Flash Through: Assist three goals using through balls in FUT matches.

NOTE: If fans plan to complete this objective via Squad Battles, they must play the matches at or over the Semi-Pro difficulty.

FIFA 23 fans must obtain the Robin Gosens Futties card before EA Sports removes the objective from the Ultimate Team. If this guide was helpful, click here to find out everything about the new Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card.