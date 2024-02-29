EA FC 24 Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Alessandro Buongiorno joining the ongoing Fantasy FC as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) makes EA FC 24 even more interesting. Fans can now equip their Ultimate Team squads with a reliable center-back. They will find everything about the card here.

The players in Fantasy FC get big stat enhancements from EA Sports, much like the other Ultimate Team promos. The cards in this new promo are different because they are live and will get further upgrades based on how well the player or their team does in real-life matches.

What are the stats of the Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy FC card?

Alessandro Buongiorno’s default Ultimate Team card is used as fodder since it’s a 77-rated Common Gold. He also has two Team of the Weeks (TOTWs) which are rated 81 and 85. None of these cards comes closer to the Torino defender’s new 88-rated Fantasy FC.

The Italian’s new card has 88-defending and 86-physicality along with 83-pace. So, it is not only physically strong but also quick. This card would especially help defend against counterattacks. Fans who want a chemistry link with Serie A or Italian players would also like to have this new card.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy FC is not released as part of the Fantasy FC Team 1. Instead, it joined the game as a SBC. So, fans would have to assemble two starting lineups while following some requirements to complete the challenge.

Italy

There should be one Italian player on the team.

There should be one TOTW player on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 84.

Serie A

There should be one Serie A TIM player on the team.

There should be one TOTW player on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

It is estimated that fans will need around 110,000 Ultimate Team coins to purchase the necessary card from the Transfer Market. They can also utilize fodder cards in their possession to reduce the number of coins required. Additionally, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and card packs.

We suggest players complete the SBC for the Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy FC card, as it would make a good starting XI defender. If it even fails to make it there, it remains a great off-the-bench option. Moreover, this card could further grow and is currently available at a reasonable price.