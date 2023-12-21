EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia UCL TOTGS SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

With the conclusion of the Group Stages for the UEFA Champions League, EA FC 24 released the new Igor Zubeldia UCL Team of the Group Stage card. So, here is everything you need to know about this newly released special card, including how to get your hands on it.

Advertisement

Electronic Arts released the TOTGS promo to honor the soccer players who excelled in the Group Stages of the various European tournaments by boosting their stats in addition to providing a good-looking card. The Real Sociedad defender Zubeldia is the latest TOTGS to join the game for his performance in the UCL.

About the EA FC 24 Igor Zubeldia UCL TOTGS

The Spanish defender’s base Ultimate Team card is an 80-rated Rare Gold. This is a good card, but most people use it to complete SBCs. However, EA FC 24 recently released an improved version, the 88-rated UCL TOTGS, that everyone would love to have in their Starting XI.

Advertisement

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to acquire another special-grade defender from the elite level of Spanish soccer. This new Zubeldia card has some impressive stats, including 86-Defending and 88-Physicality, as well as 80-Pace, which is impressive for a defender. It surely would help fans in forming a competitive squad comprised of LaLiga or Spanish players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans won’t get this 88-rated Zubeldia TOTGS from opening any packs, as it is exclusive to SBC. They would instead have to complete the respective SBC, which requires them to build a squad of eleven players. However, fans must meet certain requirements while completing the challenge.

Igor Zubeldia

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the lineup.

At least two players over 85-rated should be part of the lineup.

The overall team rating should be over 82.

To assemble the required squad, EA FC 24 fans might have to spend more than 16,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. This is a reasonable price for an 88-rated special card, but fans can obtain it with fewer coins by completing the SBC with spare or untradable cards. Moreover, if these resources are in short supply, fans can always participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

If fans are eager to add this Spanish center-back to their squads, they must complete the respective SBC as soon as possible because it is only available for a limited time. That’s all there is to know about the new Igor Zubeldia UCL TOTGS card for fans.