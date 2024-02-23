What Is Fantasy FC? The New FC 24 Promo Will Follow Future Stars

The ongoing Future Star is possibly the best EA FC 24 promo after the Team of the Year (TOTY) released earlier this year. However, fans would be getting another exciting promo at the end of Future Stars, the Fantasy FC. Like most other promotions, Fantasy FC will bring with it a new set of exciting cards, Evolutions, and SBCs.

The Fantasy FUT has returned to Ultimate Team. Since the game underwent a major rebranding, EA Sports also changed the promo’s name to Fantasy FC. It is a unique promo where the selected player would get upgrades depending on their club or individual performance in recent real-life matches.

EA Sports is yet to announce the promo or when Fantasy FC will be released. However, we believe it might be available from February 23, as it will be replacing the Future Star promo that ends this week. In FIFA 23, the Fantasy FUT lasted for two weeks and released two squads. So, the same could be expected for the upcoming Fantasy FC.

Are the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC cards upgradeable?

The player cards selected for Fantasy FC would receive a drastic improvement to their overall rating and stats. Still, that won’t be the end as each card will be upgradeable down the line. However, those future upgrades would depend on the players and their club’s real-life performance. Here is how the Fantasy FUT cards received upgrades in FIFA 23.

+1 upgrade upon winning one of the next six games.

+1 upgrade on appearing in three of the next six games.

+1 upgrade for an Attacker and Midfielder on scoring or assisting two goals in the next six games. Meanwhile, the Defenders and Goalkeepers would have to get two clean sheets to receive the upgrade.

+1 upgrade and three new traits if the players and their club avoid losing in the next six matches.

NOTE: EA FC 24 might have Playstyles instead of traits. Moreover, the Fantasy FC cards could have two PlayStyles+ like TOTY and Future Stars had.

In FIFA 23, the Heroes were also included in the Fantasy FUT promo. However, they only received two further upgrades upon the clubs they played for won a match or avoided defeat in the next six games. So, EA Sports might also include E FC 24’s Heroes in the upcoming Fantasy FC.

Fans should look forward to the upcoming Fantasy FC promo, as they will be getting their hands on some really exciting cards.