EA FC 24 Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype for Radioactives, EA FC 24 has come up with another exciting promo, the Ultimate Dynasties. The Paris-Saint Germain defender Lucas Hernandez is one of them and is available as an SBC reward. Here is everything about this new special item, including how to obtain it.

Ultimate Dynasties is a unique Ultimate Team promo that celebrates players with rich personal footballing heritage. This promo features father-child and sibling duos. Lucas Hernandez is included because he is the brother of AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

About Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties card

The PSG center-back has an 84-rated Rare Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. It is already a decent card to have in the game, as he can also be a left-back. But EA FC 24 has recently presented a better edition of Lucas Hernandez, the 88-rated Ultimate Dynasties.

This are already many special cards from the top division of French soccer. Now, a new one joins the list with the newly released Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties. It would help fans trying to create a strong Ligue 1 or French squad.

How to obtain this Ultimate Dynasties card in EA FC 24?

Fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain the 88-rated Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties. Instead, they would have to create three squads of eleven players to complete the required SBC. But while creating the squads, fans must meet some requirements.

France

At least one French player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 86.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 87.

To create the two necessary squads, fans would have to spend almost 295,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. But they can lessen the amount by using their non-tradable and spare cards. Fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to gain new cards and money if they run out of these resources.

EA FC 24 fans should finish the Lucas Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties SBC as soon as possible, as this Ultimate Team challenge will soon be over.