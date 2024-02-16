EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Matias Soule Future Star card is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This card is exclusive to Squad Building Challenge (SBC), and won’t be available in Transfer Market or card packs. So, here is everything fans need to know about this new in-game item, including the steps to obtain it.

Advertisement

Future Stars has been part of Ultimate Team since the soccer simulation game series was called FIFA. The campaign celebrates the wonder kids from various soccer leagues across the world. Likewise, the Frosinone star Matias Soule is one of Serie A’s most promising right wings (RWs), which has earned him a spot in the current promo.

What are the stats of the Matias Soule Future Star card?

The Argentine international’s default Ultimate Team card is a 71-rated Rare Silver, which is mostly used as fodder for SBCs. However, that is not the case with his newly-released 87-rated Future Star edition, which is Soule’s best in-game card. Not only does this card have boosted stats but it also has a new playstyle plus, which makes it perfect as a super-sub.

Advertisement

The new Matias Soule Future Star card allows fans to obtain another special-grade card from the top division of Italian soccer. This special card has excellent stats and would offer good chemistry with players from Serie A and Argentina, which would help those building a squad based on this league and country.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 87-rated Soule Future Star is exclusively available as a SBC reward. So, fans must put together a squad that meets some requirements to complete the challenge. Moreover, EA Sports decided to keep things rather simple, making it easy for fans to obtain this solid card.

At least one Serie A TIM player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Fans would be spending over 37,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to construct the required squad. Alternatively, the challenge could be completed using untradeable or fodder cards. Besides, if players are low on cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish them.

We recommend EA FC 24 fans acquire the 87-rated Matias Soule Future Star, as it is a good card to have and is available at a reasonable price. However, they should complete the respective SBC soon, as this card won’t be available in the game after the challenge expires.