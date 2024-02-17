EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

With the release of the Lauren Hemp Future Star card in Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 fans now have the chance to own a top-tier winger. They won’t have to open packs and hope for the best to get this card. Instead, they must complete a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

Future Stars is an annual campaign in Ultimate Team since the game was called FIFA. It celebrates the talented young player below the age of 24. The Manchester City star Hemp is one of the elite young attackers in women’s soccer, earning her a 91-rated Future Stars card.

What are the stats of the Lauren Hemp Future Star card?

The English Left Winger has an 86-rated Rare Gold as her base Ultimate Team card, which is mostly used as fodder for SBCs. She also has a special card, the 90-rated Thunderstruck, which many like using as a starter for their teams. However, her newly-released 91-rated Future Star is even better than the Thunderstruck. Aside from having new stats, this new card has a dual Playstyles+, which earns it a sport on the starting lineup.

With the release of the new Lauren Hemp Future Star, fans can add another special-grade card from Barclays WSL to their collection. This new Special card offers a high-rated pacey dribbler to exploit the left wing. Moreover, this 91-rated Hemp card would help create a competitive English or WSL-based team.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 91-rated Lauren Hemp Future Stars card is an exclusive reward for completing an SBC. So, fans would have to put together five starting XIs while meeting some requirements to complete the challenge.

England

At least one English player should be part of the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Manchester City

At least one Manchester City player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

86-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

87-Rated Squad

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans would have to spend over 506,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to build the required squads for completing the new Hemp Future Star SBC. Alternatively, they can use the untradeable or fodder cards from their collection. Moreover, when there is a shortage of cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more.

We recommend EA FC 24 fans acquire the 91-rated Lauren Hemp Future Star, as it is an excellent card. However, they should remember to complete the respective SBC before it expires, as there is only one way of acquiring this special in-game item.