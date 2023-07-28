“I made it dude” – xQc reacts to getting featured in the Netflix docuseries Depp vs Heard while Asmongold and his fans are unhappy

Netflix finally decided to make a docuseries of the Depp vs. Heard trials and recently released the trailer. Many live streamers were included in the trailer since it was live-streamed by many. Felix “xQc” Lengyel reacted to the trailer and was excited to see him in there, and it was a little different for Zack “Asmongold.”

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial in 2022 was one of the most thrilling court trials ever seen in the entertainment industry. The trials were live-streamed by several streamers who reacted to them. Although Asmongold was one of the most popular streamers to react, he never made it to the trailer.

xQc fans are thrilled and excited by the news. But on the other hand, Asmongold fans are low-key furious about how they could leave out Asmongold.

Asmongold and his fans are unhappy as xQc reacts to getting featured in the Netflix docuseries Depp vs. Heard

xQc, during his live stream, decided to react to the Depp vs Heard Netflix docuseries trailer. It was after a few seconds he saw himself featured in the trailer. xQc was excited and happy. He yelled, “Yo, no shot. Yo man, Yo brother, I made it dude, I made it. Boom. I made it holy shit dude, Boom”.

xQc’s live stream clips went viral after his reaction to being featured in the trailer. He and his fan’s reaction stated they were delighted and excited, and the trailer made their day. But on the other hand, Asmongold also decided to react to the trailer and find out if he was featured.

But it was indeed a different story for Asmongold and his fans. He reacted to the trailer by stating, “Oh God, I am in this.” Almost halfway into the trailer, he exclaims that here are all the people, i.e., the live streamers. After a few moments, he says he does not think he is in the trailer and that it is crazy.

By the end, Asmongold was nowhere to be found in the trailer. He wonders in the live stream that Netflix did a documentary on this case and that it was stupid and ridiculous to do that. His fans were furious that Asmongold, one of the most popular streamers to live stream the case, was not even seen for a fragment of the trailer.

Asmongold did not get featured in the Depp vs. Heard docuseries trailed and was unhappy about that.