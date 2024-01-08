EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amid the excitement around the Versus Fire and Ice campaign, EA FC 24 unveiled the Luis Muriel Player Moments SBC. Fans have a great opportunity to add another special-grade card to their collection. Here’s everything fans need to know about this new in-game item, including how to obtain it.

Advertisement

The Player Moments is an Ultimate Team campaign that honors a crucial occasion in a player’s real-life career. These events might range from a game-changing goal to a transfer move. Muriel of Bergamo Calcio (the in-game version of Atalanta BC) joined that campaign after his late winning goal against AC Milan in the 23/24 season.

About the Luis Muriel Player Moments card

The Colombian international’s base Ultimate Team card is a 79-rated Rare Gold. Most fans will not want this card in their main squad but will use it to complete SBCs. EA Sports has released a new Muriel card, an 87-rated Player Moments with better stats than the standard edition. Some of the highlights of this new card are the 91-Pace and 87-Shooting.

Advertisement

Many special-graded cards from the top division of Italian soccer are available in EA FC 24. With the release of Muriel’s new 87-rated Player Moments card, fans have access to another special grade. They would want this card to assemble a competitive squad of Serie A TIM and Colombian players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This 87-rated Luis Muriel Player Moments card could be obtained without having to open multiple packs. To receive this new Ultimate Team card, EA FC 24 fans only need to build a starting eleven to complete the related SBC while meeting some requirements.

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

Assembling the required lineup would cost fans over 15,000 Ultimate Team coins. However, they can complete the challenge with fewer coins by using untradable or spare cards from their collection. If fans are running low on these resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want this 87-rated Luis Muriel Player Moments card in their squad, they should complete the SBC soon because it is only available in the Ultimate Team for a limited time.