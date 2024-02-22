EA FC 24 Loic Bade Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Loic Bade has joined EA FC 24 as a Future Star, giving fans a wonderful chance to add a strong defender to their Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, they won’t have to rely on luck to pack this card, as it is a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward.

Future Stars is the latest UT promo that honors talented players below the age of 23 with a special card. The card has massively boosted stats and ratings along with new Playstyles. Some of the Future Star cards also have two Playstyles+s. Among the many young talents to join the promo, the latest is the Sevilla Center Back (CB) Loic Bade.

What are the stats of the Loic Bade Future Star card?

Bade has a 77-rated Common Gold for his default Ultimate Team card. It isn’t a great card to have in the squad, especially at this stage of the game when almost everyone has a high-rated team. However, the Frenchman recently got his first special card, the 87-rated Future Star, which is far better than the base edition.

Bade’s new card would be a great addition to an Ultimate Team squad, especially those based on France and La Liga players. The 87-defending and physicality do make him a solid defender, and he even has the ability to track back during counterattacks due to his decent pace. If these stats aren’t impressive enough, fans can evolve this new card with the FS Glow Up Evolution.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has added the 87-rated Loic Bade Future Star as an SBC reward, so fans will have to put together a squad of eleven players to complete the challenge. However, there are some requirements, that players should meet while building the squad.

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be in the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

This Future Star SBC requires EA FC players to spend around 39,000 Ultimate Team coins if they want to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can also use the fodder cards in their possession to use fewer coins. Moreover, if there is a shortage of these Ultimate Team resources, players should play FUT matches to earn coins and card packs.

The Loic Bade Future Star card can only be used as a CB but fans should still complete the challenge. After all, it is a good card and is available at a reasonable price. Even if fans have better options for starters, they could still use it as a great super-sub.