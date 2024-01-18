EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

From exciting promos like FC Versus to Team of the Year (TOTY), January 2024 has been full of content for EA FC 24 fans. Now, a unique Evolution is waiting for fans in the Ultimate Team. Fans can now redefine the abilities of an Icon, who already has mind-blowing stats.

The newly introduced “Icon Upgrade” Evolution requires fans to spend 200,000 Ultimate Team coins or 1,000 FC points to drastically improve their selected cards. This is the first Evolution that allows fans to upgrade their Icon cards. Fans should be cautious while selecting the player for this premium upgrade. Here’s all they need to know about the Icon Upgrade Evolution.

Requirements for Icon Upgrade Evolution

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to improve their player cards. However, the game restricts fans from making outrageous cards by implementing some requirements. Let’s check out the eligibility criteria for the newly introduced Icon Upgrade Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 89-rated

Maximum 89-rated Pace: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Shooting: Minimum 78-rated

Minimum 78-rated Passing: Maximum 91-rated

Maximum 91-rated Physical: Maximum 87-rated

Maximum 87-rated Rarity: Icon

Icon No. of Playstyles+: Maximum 8

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know about the requirements, let’s take a look at the tasks that must be completed to evolve the selected Ultimate Team card. Fans must complete the following three levels of tasks to unlock the newly added Icon Upgrade Evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win three Squad Battle matches by at least two goals using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

The selected card for the Icon Upgrade Evolution would get significant stat and overall rating upgrades, as well as a new Playstyle upon completion. As there are three levels of objectives to complete in this premium Evolution, fans will earn these upgrades in three separate sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Rewards

Pace +1

Passing +1

Defending +1

Physical +2

Tiki Taka Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +2

First Touch Playstyle

What cards should they choose for Icon Upgrade Evolution?

Because this premium Evolution is limited to Base Icons, fans have a small pool of player cards to choose from to evolve. Here are the top five Icon cards that fans should evolve with this new Icon exclusive upgrade in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Pavel Nedved Base Icon (88-rated LM)

(88-rated LM) Gianfranco Zola Base Icon (87-rated CF)

(87-rated CF) Michael Ballack Base Icon (87-rated CM)

(87-rated CM) Frank Lampard Base Icon (87-rated CM)

(87-rated CM) Juan Sebastian Veron Base Icon (86-rated CM)



These are our top five Icon Upgrade Evolution recommendations, which might differ from your preferences. However, fans should not give up on this expensive Evolution because it is unclear when EA Sports will release the next Icon upgrade. That’s all there is to know about the latest premium upgrade.